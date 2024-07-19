The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Preview

Micah Simpson on managing an injury away from home

Rachel Jackson
By Rachel Jackson
July 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Micah Simpson of the Miners Womens Miners' Micah Simpson in NBL1 basketball women's match between the Ballarat Miners and Ringwood Hawks at Selkirk Stadium. Picture by Adam Trafford
Micah Simpson of the Miners Womens Miners' Micah Simpson in NBL1 basketball women's match between the Ballarat Miners and Ringwood Hawks at Selkirk Stadium. Picture by Adam Trafford

Micah Simpson will make her long-awaited return to the court for the Miners in the NBL1 South League, after rupturing the ligaments between her shin bones in early May.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Jackson

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Covering sports throughout the region. Get in touch at rachel.jackson@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0427 157 515.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.