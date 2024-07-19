Micah Simpson on managing an injury away from home

Micah Simpson will make her long-awaited return to the court for the Miners in the NBL1 South League, after rupturing the ligaments between her shin bones in early May.
Since the injury, it's been a two month recovery process for Simpson, who initially thought she had injured her ankle.
"It turns out it was a lot more serious than we thought," she said.
The Miners' game at Selkirk against Eltham on Saturday is a significant point in the season for Simpson to return to.
The match marks the first round of finals, and the first time for the women's Miners team to make finals since 2013.
Simpson said she would have to play limited minutes, but she's hoping to get on court for fifteen.
The 21 year-old transitioned came to the Miners this year following coach Kennedy Kereama and teammate Abbey Wehrung.
"She (Abbey) had so many great things to say about Ballarat and the club and the community," Simpson said "So it ended up being a pretty easy decision for me to come over here."
But the last two months were tough for Simpson who couldn't play the sport she moved to Ballarat for.
"When that's taken away from you, sometimes you can lose motivation or it's not fun anymore," she said.
Simpson is from Tasmania, she moved to Victoria about two years ago to play for Bendigo after Kereama offered her a position in the team.
"That was kind of a pinch me moment," she said. "Because coming from Tassie, you don't really get faced with those opportunities very often."
"So to finally get that opportunity and be seen as deserving of it, that was was a big moment for me."
After her injury, Simpson said it was particularly challenging being away from her support network at home.
To manage the homesickness she still calls her parents most days, who she said both played basketball when they were growing up
"And I've got two brothers," she said. "So we'd all always be playing one on one in the backyard."
"That's where I got my competitive nature from."
Simpson said the Miners have helped to keep her mind off the injury and being away from home.
"The group that we have on court has just been amazing and has made it really easy to show up every day," she said. "They made that problem feel very minor."
During her time off court, Simpson has focused her time helping coach the under-12 and under-14 Miners' teams, and studying Psychology online at the University of Tasmania.
"It comes full circle," she said. "You coach them every morning, and then all of a sudden they're watching your games and they'll come up too."
"So I think that part of basketball is really cool."
The Miners will play Eltham at 6:00pm on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium in a repeat of last week's game at Eltham's home court.
Last week, the Miners walked away with a 17 point victory but they will need to win again if they are going to progress to the last wound of finals.
"We've been playing do or die for the past however many rounds to try and get in the finals," Simpson said. "So I think we're we're prepared for it."
