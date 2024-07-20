Footy and netball pictures around Ballarat this weekend

It's been another big weekend in local footy and netball across the Ballarat region, as the Ballarat Football Netball League, Central Highlands Football League, Central Highlands Netball League head into the back end of the 2024 season.
The Courier's photographers Lachlan Bence and Adam Trafford were on the sidelines around the Ballarat region on Saturday, July 20, to capture all of the action from around the grounds.
- BFNL: East Point v Darley at Eastern Oval
- BFNL: North Ballarat v Melton at Mars Stadium
- CHFL / CHNL: Buninyong v Daylesford at Buninyong Recreation Reserve
We also live streamed the Newlyn v Springbank Central Highlands Football League clash at Newlyn Recreation Reserve in partnership with Sheds & Shades by Design and Redwood Entertainment . You can watch the full replay here.
