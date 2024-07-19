CHFL 13 previews: no respite in implications for finals | team changes

There are so many ways round 13 on Saturday (July 20) can impact the top eight.
It is not out of the question that every team from second to ninth could change position.
Top side Bungaree looks to be the only finals contender certain to finish the day where it starts.
Here's a look at the impact each match has the potential to have on how the top eight looks.
at Buninyong, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Bombers 15.6 (96) d Bulldogs 10.8 (68)
Buninyong 9th (6 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw)
Daylesford 2nd (9 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Bulldogs
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
DAYLESFORD
Bulldogs need a win to be guaranteed they stay in the top four.
A loss could see them drop to fifth - overtaken by Gordon, as well as Skipton and Dunnstown on percentage.
Even a win might not be enough to keep Daylesford second, with Gordon less than one per cent behind it and playing Beaufort.
What a win will do is put the Bulldogs 14 points inside the top eight with four rounds to play.
BUNINYONG
The Bombers are half a game outside the top eight.
They need a win to at the very least stay hot on the tail of the top eight.
If they can upset Daylesford, and Newlyn or Carngham-Linton lose, the Bombers will be in the top eight.
If they lose and Newlyn and Carngham-Linton win, this will increase to a full game, with a vastly inferior percentage.
Buninyong will be hoping Springbank can defeat Newlyn and potentially Dunnstown to down Hepburn - a result which would keep the Burras within reach.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BUNINYONG
In: Ankin Lewis, Matthew Motlop, Jarrod Morgan, Tyler Mookhoek
Out: Keelan Fejo (unavailable), Lachlan Atkinson Jack Marshman, Jack Jones
DAYLESFORD
In: Michael Cummings, Cam Lee, Hamish Jarrad
At Waubra, Saturday,
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Demons 8.8 (56) d Roos 1.3 (9)
Waubra 14th (3 wins, 9 losses)
Bungaree 1st (10 wins, 1 loss, 1 bye)
Selection: Demons
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
BUNGAREE
They will and stay on top.
With the best percentage, the Demons are not too concerned with the teams behind them.
All they are focused on is winning to ensure they stay in the top four.
WAUBRA
How the Roos would like to upset Bungaree.
It is not going to happen though.
TEAMS CHANGES INCLUDE
WAUBRA
In: Isaac Menhennet, Nathan Parker, Harry Tol (debut - under-18s), Ricky Lorenzen, Rory Wakefield, Will Tol
Out: Riley Petrascu (hamstring), Dean Robertson (concussion), Seaton Buck (concussion), Ollie Randall (ankle), Lachlan McLeod, James Crebbin (concussion)
BUNGAREE
In: Joel Richardson, Chris Milroy
Out: Max Lawless, Dallas Martin (managed)
At Skipton, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 2, 2023 - Emus 11.14 (80) d Wickers 7.8 (50)
Skipton 4th (8 wins, 3 losses, 1 bye)
Creswick 13th (3 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Emus
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
SKIPTON
The Emus need to win and should, although they will not be taking the Wickers lightly.
A win at the very least will keep Skipton fourth.
It could also lift it to third if Daylesford lost.
CRESWICK
The Wickers would like nothing better than impacting the top eight.
An upset win for them could drop Skipton two spots to sixth.
Hard to see it happening.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
SKIPTON
In: Mitch McCrow
Out: Josh Draffin (unavailable)
CRESWICK
In: Pat Taranto, Adam Lovett, Nick Cochrane, Brandon Sternberg, Tyson Randall
Out: Ben Dolan (hamstring), Jaxon Thomas, Caleb Hepworth
At Clunes, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 17, 2023 - Saints 15.12 (102) d Magpies 14.7 (91)
Clunes 16th (2 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Carngham-Linton 8th (7 wins, 4 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Saints
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
CLUNES
Wouldn't the Magpies like to be in the mix.
It has never looked likely this season and they will need to produce a complete form reversal to threaten the Saints - even on wet ground.
CARNGHAM-LINTON
The Saints need to rebound after losing to Skipton.
They have looked like finalists all season and eighth is not where they want to be or can afford to be.
Even winning here might not lift them any higher seventh, but it would get them going in the right direction again.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
CLUNES
No change
CARNGHAM-LINTON
Out:
In: Fraser Davies, Kyle Henderson
At Newlyn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 11, 2023 - Tigers 10.5 (65) d Cats 5.7 (37)
Newlyn 7th (6 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws, 1 bye)
Springbank 15th (2 wins, 9 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Tigers
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
NEWLYN
The Cats need to win at all costs.
Deliver and it will get up to sixth and with a very healthy percentage.
It is a danger game though.
No matter what happens, Newlyn does not want to see Buninyong defeating Daylesford as that will keep the Bombers too close for comfort.
SPRINGBANK
The Tigers' season is done, but win this and it will have the team feeling good.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
NEWLYN
In: Jack Cleary (debut - under-18)
Out: Dan Mizzeni
SPRINGBANK
In: Brett Maher, Sam Duggan
Out: Zak Bozanich (unavailable), Colin Vaughan
At Beaufort, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 13, 2023 - Eagles 17.8 (110) d Crows 7.7 (49)
Beaufort 17th (1 win, 10 losses, 1 bye)
Gordon 3rd (9 wins, 2 losses, 1 bye)
Selection: Eagles
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
BEAUFORT
The Crows are not going to be able to do much about the Eagles.
It will be all about damage control.
GORDON
This is the Eagles' chance to move into second position.
Even if Daylesford wins, they are likely to jump over the Bulldogs by percentage.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BEAUFORT
In: Riley Tuddenham, Bradie Thomas, Haydn Slater, Bailey O'Keefe, Aaron Miller (debut)
Out: Flynn Kellett, Alex Gerrard, Tom Flood, Fraser Mitilieneos, Grady Connor
GORDON
In: Zack Ryan
Out: Ethan Cracker (broken leg), Jaymes Gorman (unavailable), Luke Gunnell (unavailable)
At Hepburn, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 3, 2023 - Burras 17.13 (115) d Towners 11.8 (74)
Hepburn 6th (7 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, 1 bye)
Dunnstown 5th (8 wins, 4 losses)
Selection: Burras
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
HEPBURN
Five wins in a row and a big percentage.
The Burras are feeling a lot better about themselves, but there is no time to relax.
Win and they overtake Dunnstown by half a game and sit fifth.
Lose and they could be as low as eighth.
DUNNSTOWN
Six wins in a row, but also no time to relax.
Another win and if Daylesford loses to Buninyong, the Towners could be fourth.
Lose and they could be as low as eighth.
TEAM CHANGE INCLUDE
HEPBURN
In: Andy McKay, Jack Blackburn
Out:
DUNNSTOWN
In: Mitch Tuddenham, Pat Britt, Brodie Murphy,
Out: Riley Adams (unavailable), Sam Forbes (unavailable), Jordan Britt
At Ballan, Saturday, 2.30pm
Last met: round 4, 2023 - Grasshoppers 9.8 (62) d Blues 6.8 (44)
Ballan 12th (3 wins, 8 losses, 1 bye)
Rokewood-Corindhap 10th (5 wins, 7 losses)
Selection: Grasshoppers
POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TOP EIGHT
BALLAN
The Blues are in the bottom six and eager to get as much out of the rest of the season as possible.
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
The Grasshoppers built themselves up for a crack at Hepburn, but could not go with it for four quarters.
They will have to be on guard against a let down against a Ballan, which is always hard to beat at home.
TEAM CHANGES INCLUDE
BALLAN
No change
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
In: Michael Searl
