The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Roads
Have Your Say

What will the future of Ballarat's orange e-scooters look like?

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated July 21 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Share hire e-scooters will become permanently legalised later this year. File picture by Adam Trafford
Share hire e-scooters will become permanently legalised later this year. File picture by Adam Trafford

A review of Ballarat's share hire e-scooter trial will be undertaken by council to decide how the transport option will look in the city going forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.