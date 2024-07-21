What will the future of Ballarat's orange e-scooters look like?

A review of Ballarat's share hire e-scooter trial will be undertaken by council to decide how the transport option will look in the city going forward.
It comes after the state government confirmed e-scooters will become permanently legalised in Victoria later this year.
New offences and an increase in fines for offences committed while riding e-scooters will be introduced in October, while further legislation will be introduced in 2025.
It follows a two-year trial of e-scooters in regional Victoria for the past two years including in Ballarat, which began its trial in late 2021. It was extended three times.
Ballarat was the only regional area selected for the trial at the time, and has been run by operator Neuron.
The Courier confirmed in early April, 2024, that e-scooters will remain in Victoria, as well as Ballarat.
Across the state, eight million trips were recorded on the "closely monitored trial".
City of Ballarat Director Development and Growth, Natalie Robertson, said Ballarat's trial has been largely positive, and the city will consider the government's announcement.
"The trial of shared e-scooters in Ballarat ... aligns with the Ballarat Integrated Transport Action Plan (2020), which notes the need to diversify the service offerings in the municipality," Ms Robertson said in a statement to The Courier.
"There have been more than 300,000 trips undertaken in the trial period in Ballarat, totalling more than 700,000 kilometres.
"Research has shown more than 63 per cent of rides taken on the Ballarat e-scooters replaced what would have otherwise been a car trip."
While the review is undertaken, Ms Robertson said the current arrangements with Neuron will remain unchanged.
The government said share hire e-scooters are only legal in council areas that have an agreement with an operator.
NEW AND UPDATED RULES
Fines for e-scooter offences including riding on the footpath, not wearing a helmet, drinking alcohol while riding and underage riding will increase, while new offences for riding as a passenger and not wearing a helmet as a passenger will also attract "significant" fines.
The main road rules will remain unchanged.
Road rules include:
"New legislation will be introduced next year, setting out new requirements for e-scooter share hire operators applying to councils to operate in their municipalities, with minimum standards to be enforced through a prequalification scheme," a media statement from Minister for Public and Active Transport, Gabrielle Williams said.
"As part of this process, (the Department of Transport and Planning) will work with operators and councils to trial and roll out safety technologies including footpath detection technology, cognitive reaction testing to reduce drink and drug-affected riding, disabling e-scooters for hire without attached helmets and verification of riders wearing a helmet."
A safety campaign in partnership with the TAC will also be rolled out later in the year.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.