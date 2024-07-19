'Clash of the Titans' in BFNL blockbuster

Hi everyone, it's Greg Gliddon from the Ballarat Courier bringing you all the football news from this week.
And what a blockbuster we have in store this Saturday with East Point playing host to Darley in what looks to be one of the matches of the season.
While this game will have plenty of highlights, the undoubted star attractions will be the likely head-to-head duel between midfield bulls Brett Bewley of Darley and Matt Johnston of East Point. The pair sit one and two in the voting for The Courier player of the year. The pair are each averaging over 30 possessions a game with Bewley coming off the back of a 57-disposal masterclass last weekend.
Meanwhile the battle for the finals is heating up in the Central Highlands Football League with nine teams remaining very much in the hunt for the top eight.
The Courier's David Brehaut will be broadcasting live from the Newlyn versus Springbank match this weekend as the Cats look to turn a mid-season slump around.
The live broadcast will be brought to us by Sheds and Shades By Design and Redwood Entertainment. The live stream can be viewed exclusively on The Courier website from 2.25pm on Saturday.
Keep warm and enjoy your weekend.
