Driver lucky to walk away unhurt after highway truck crash

A driver was lucky to walk away unhurt after truck rolled on the Midland Highway just north of Elaine.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Fords Lane about 10.40am Friday, with the truck crashing in the Ballarat-bound lanes.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person was assessed at the scene but wasn't taken to hospital.
Speaking at the scene, Ballarat Highway Patrol's Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said police are investigating a possible mechanical failure, as a tyre appears to have blown out.
The Midland Highway remains open, with the truck rolling onto an embankment and ending up in a ditch beside the road.
Fire crews stayed at the scene to clean up.
Need more news from The Courier? Check out our WhatsApp channel for stories as they go online, and download our app for breaking news alerts - and daily puzzles
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.