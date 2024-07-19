The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Honour

Morgan brings up 300th for Buninyong

DB
By David Brehaut
July 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Morgan caps off a distinguished playing career with CHFL club Buninyong with a 300th senior appearance with the club on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Jarrod Morgan caps off a distinguished playing career with CHFL club Buninyong with a 300th senior appearance with the club on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Jarrod Morgan has the red and black of the Buninyong Football and Netball Club running in his veins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.