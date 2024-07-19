Morgan brings up 300th for Buninyong

Jarrod Morgan has the red and black of the Buninyong Football and Netball Club running in his veins.
The Bombers have been a huge part of his life - on and off the field.
Morgan will mark one of the biggest moments in his two decades with Buninyong when he makes his 300th senior appearance against Daylesford at Buninyong on Saturday.
The 38-year-old said reaching a milestone of this magnitude was not something you ever set out to achieve.
"I haven't been hanging out for it.
"I started out as a local kid playing for his home club.
"It's always been about mates and family, and a love for the place.
"It's just come up over time," he said.
Morgan becomes the fifth footballer in the Buninyong 300 club, joining Rick Innes, Lynden Henderson, Paul Harris and Mark Phelps. Melissa Scott has also reached the milestone on the netball court for the Bombers.
Morgan has achieved just about everything for Buninyong.
He's been captain, assistant coach, senior coach, a best and fairest, and represented the Central Highlands Football League and Vic Country.
Unfortunately, there is one major ticket item missing - a premiership.
Morgan has been close, playing in four grand finals.
"It's a bit of a sore point," Morgan said with a heavy heart.
Buninyong won its first and only CHFL premiership in 2002 - the year Morgan arrived as a junior from Mt Clear.
"It was a good time to join the club
"Everything was happening."
Morgan had a taste of senior football in his last year of juniors in 2003 and launched his senior career a year later in what he describes as a "rebuilding" phase.
Of the four grand final losses he has been part off, he believes 2012 and 2013 - both nine-point defeats - were the ones that got away.
"We were really good.
"We had the chance to get at least one."
The question for Morgan now is can he land that elusive premiership in his almost certainly going to be last year as a player?
It is a big ask, but Buninyong remains in the race for finals in what looks to be an open season.
Morgan said coaching had never been a priority in what hoped to achieve in the game.
The opportunity came when Joe Gilbert called it a day at the end of 2013.
Morgan, who had been captain, said Gilbert's departure had been a surprise and at that stage of his career it seemed like a natural progression when the chance came up.
He coached for five years, by himself and also in a joint role with Jake Bridges.
Morgan finished up as coach after taking Buninyong to a second grand final in his tenure in 2018.
Morgan said in the end he was probably fortunate to be reaching 300 games.
"Age is catching up with me," he said, indicating his body had been sending him signals for the past few seasons with niggly injuries.
Morgan said he would be happy to get to the end of this season.
"I reckon that'll be it."
He said his primary sporting focus these days was on the activities of his three young sons rather than his own pursuits.
With his eldest 11 years of age, he quickly rejected any suggestion of hanging around long enough to play alongside any of his sons.
"There's no chance. That would be too far down the track."
Summing up his career, Morgan said football had always been about mates - he has made lifelong mates along the journey - and family for him.
"If you can get some success along the way, that's a bonus," he said.
Morgan said seeing how excited family and friends were ahead of Saturday's celebration had been as important for him as the achievement itself.
Buninyong (9th) v Daylesford (2nd)
Waubra (14th) v Bungaree (1st)
Skipton (4th) v Creswick (13th)
Clunes (16th) v Carngham-Linton (8th)
Newlyn (7th) v Springbank (15th)
Beaufort (17th) v Gordon (3rd)
Hepburn (6th) v Dunnstown (5th)
Ballan (12th) v Rokewood-Corindhap (10th)
