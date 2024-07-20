Meet Greg Gliddon: Behind The Byline

Dear subscribers,
This week, we continue our behind-the-scenes insight into how our newsroom operates and hear from the reporting team that brings you the news each day.
This morning, we profile sports reporter Greg Gliddon.
Greg works alongside David Brehaut and Rachel Jackson as our sporting trio, covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sporting news from around the community.
Below, he answers five questions for us about his background, his journalism career and what he enjoys about Ballarat.
What's your background?
I grew up in Geelong and I went to school at both Geelong Grammar and Christian College before studying journalism at Deakin University.
I am an avid Geelong Cats fan and grew up watching the likes of Gary Ablett snr kicking goals every weekend at Kardinia Park with family.
What were you doing previously before starting at The Courier?
I started my journalism career at The Standard in Warrnambool, where I covered sports for four years between 2002 and 2006.
From there, I shifted to Melbourne, where I spent 11 years at Leader Community Newspapers in several roles, starting as the Northern suburbs sports reporter, covering 11 mastheads.
I then worked as a general news journalist at the Sunbury and Melton Leader newspapers, before taking up an editor role at the Whitehorse Leader, followed by a combined role at the Stonnington and Progress Leader Newspapers.
Sadly, those publications no longer exist in hard copy form.
I departed Leader after 11 years, after being offered a role at The Courier in February 2018.
Since working at The Courier, I have worked in several rounds, including politics, where I covered state and federal elections, the police round, and in more recent years, sports.
What do you enjoy about working in journalism?
Every day is different. You can not get too far ahead of yourself in this industry as you never know what could be around the corner.
The best days are the days when you know you have something important to cover that will have an impact on someone's life.
It's important to always remember that even if you don't have direct, personal knowledge about something, listen to what people are saying to you and learn.
You should never pretend to know everything, because you don't. Never stop learning about new things.
We are in a privileged position to be able to tell the stories of people.
What's been the most significant story you've covered while at The Courier?
The obvious stand-out occurred just one month after I started when both Charlie Howkins and Jack Brownlee were killed in the trench collapse at Winter Valley.
This was both the most rewarding and most difficult story I have ever had to cover in more than 20 years in the industry.
Fortunately, through the tireless work of the families involved, Charlie's wife Lane, and Jack's parents Dave and Janine, and I hope to think, some of my reporting, helped sway the Victorian Government to change the outdated and the-then grossly inadequate Industrial Manslaughter Law.
This story is a prime example of everyday people being able to make a difference in society and to others in life and I was privileged to have some part in it.
What's your favourite thing about Ballarat or something people may not know about the city?
Ballarat still has the country town charm, despite the ever-growing nature of the city.
You can still afford to live within 10 minutes of work and be within five minutes or a pub or cafe.
Lake Wendouree is clearly the jewel in the crown of the city and I thought it really came to importance during the pandemic, as the breathing heart of the city.
You can follow more of Greg's work, here.
Thanks for reading. I'd love to hear from you on who you'd like to read about next.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
