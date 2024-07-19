Give our Kathryn Mitchell the Australian flag at Olympics

To make any Olympic team is one of the great achievement for any athlete, two you're a champion, three you're a legend and four, well that quite simply makes you an immortal.
When the Australian team steps onto the barge for the trip down the Seine next Saturday morning Australian time for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, how fitting would it be to see arguably Ballarat's greatest Olympian leading the team with the Australian flag in her hand?
There are few words left in the English dictionary that describe the legendary javelin thrower from Ballarat.
When she competes in Paris on August 7 - and then hopefully in her fourth Olympic final on August 10 - she will become just the 11th track and field athlete ever from Australia to compete at four Games.
And it's not as though she will be there to make up the numbers. Mitchell has three times been an Olympic finalist in the most traditional of Olympic sports, she finished sixth in Tokyo just three years ago and is ranked well inside the top 20 in the world of all time.
Her Gold Coast Commonwealth Games performance to win gold will go down as one of Australian athletics finest moments.
No matter what happens in Paris, Mitchell sits comfortably alongside the likes of gold medalist Jared Tallent, marathon legend Steve Moneghetti and high jumper John Vernon as one of the greatest athletes to ever come from Ballarat.
And it's not just the past, Mitchell is leading the charge of a new breed of Ballarat athletes with the likes of current Olympian and Paralympians high jumper Yual Reath and wheelchair racer Sam Rizzo.
And this is not to mention the likes of young guns Cooper Sherman, Armani Anderson and Alanna Peart who will carry the pride of Ballarat forward in years to come.
At 42, there's every chance this will be the last time we see the champion at international level, how fitting would it be to see her go out with the ultimate accolade she deserves.
