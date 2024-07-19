Coroner delivers findings into Ballarat teen's death

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with your Saturday newsletter covering off the leading stories from our news team.
With the coroner's findings handed down into the death of Ballarat teen Rohan Cosgriff, his father Anthony speaks to reporter Alex Dalziel about how he wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.
Rohan took his life in 2022, as a victim of sextortion at the hands of a Nigerian criminal. The coroner said in the past decade there have been 11 other suicides of young people in similar circumstances.
Mr Cosgriff said the issue was "global" and required a coordinated effort to tackle it.
We've republished advice for parents from cyber safety expert Susan McLean, who provides her tips on how to help your kids avoid cyber predators and sextortion.
Politics reporter Nieve Walton speaks to Ballarat businessman Wes McKnight, who has announced he is running as the Liberal candidate for Ballarat for the 2025 federal election.
He will run against Ballarat MP Catherine King, who has held the seat since 2001.
And in sport, we're one week out from the start of the Paris Olympics. Reporter Greg Gliddon tells why he believes Ballarat's Kathryn Mitchell should be named the flag bearer leading the Australians in the opening ceremony.
Plus, don't miss the Central Highlands Football League live stream of the match between Newlyn and Springbank, hosted by CHFL expert David Brehaut, in partnership with Redwood Entertainment.
Stay warm this weekend and thanks for reading.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
