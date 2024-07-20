Player, coach, umpire - Anna Edmonds can do it all

THE Panthers netball are flying the flag for their club as Melton South chases an elusive BFNL A Grade premiership.
Coach Anna Edmonds said the success of the netballers has created a great vibe, with the whole club getting behind the netball team on their run to the finals.
"We understand that our footy is in a rebuilding phase and it's not going to happen overnight," she said. "And we're there to support them," she said.
"It's not netball and footy, it's netball-footy."
Edmonds signed on as a coach at Melton South in 2019 after a three year break from the sport - she was previously a player, coach and umpire at Parkville.
"Netball was my life," she said.
Her three daughters have continued the legacy, all in various positions across the court.
"I have a daughter who's a goaler, one who's a defender and one who's a midcourter," she said.
She's not just a coach at the Pumas either, Edmonds plays in the E grade team at Melton South
"It's a mum's team, so it's pretty cool," she said.
It hasn't always been a series of successes for the club, Melton South missed out on finals last season and finished in eighth position.
This season has been a different story for the club, the Pumas asserted their dominances after victories over top four teams Darley and North Ballarat.
Edmonds attributed the success to a number of new recruits, who are a combination of new, returning and existing players moving up the grades.
"Our new recruits have been awesome," she said. "But also, it takes time to gel and connect so I think we're just starting to come into that."
Melton South are closer to Melbourne's surrounding suburbs than other clubs in the league, which Edmonds said had it's advantages and disadvantages.
"We can source players who aren't miles and miles away," she said. "But then in saying that, retention is another thing when they're so close, there's so many clubs that they could move to."
Melton South will play Bacchus Marsh on Saturday, which will be a difficult game for the Cobras who are yet to get their first win.
Positions inside the top six will be once again on the line this weekend as the BFNL enters the home stretch to finals.
Darley will be looking to bounce back after last week's loss to North Ballarat when it travels to East Point, while Sunbury will start favourites against an ever-improving Redan.
Sebastopol will face a tough test against the Lakers, and North Ballarat would be heavily favoured to defeat Melton.
Bacchus Marsh (11th) v Lake Wendouree (5th)
Redan (6th) v Ballarat (10th)
Darley (2nd) v North Ballarat (4th)
Sebastopol (8th) v East Point (7th)
Melton (9th) vs Sunbury (1st)
