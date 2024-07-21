Close to history: Ballarat High's vital role in ensuring we never forget

Ballarat High School student leaders Katie Skilton and Charlie Hann are preparing to read a list of men who grew up in this city and made the ultimate sacrifice.
This list includes the Sells brothers, Samuel and William, who were killed on the same day in the Battle of Lone Pine. There is Alexander White, who led the 8th Lighthorse Regiment into the charge at The Nek.
William Dunstan was wounded but survived the desperate fighting at Lone Pine. Dunstan's courage earned him the nation's highest bravery honour, the Victoria Cross.
For Katie, who is in year 12, reading aloud the list of 27 Ballarat men who died in the August Offensive at Gallipoli was important, simply so we did not forget.
Ballarat High has been working with the Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour committee to build up the school's connections to the space, helping in a custodian-style role.
"We're fortunate to be that close [to history]," Katie said.
Ballarat High houses a registered war memorial in the school's heritage-listed Peacock Hall, which is traditionally where year 12s sit their exams.
But it is outside the stained glassed windows that High students can see the nearby Arch of Victory, the largest commemorative arch in Australia and the gateway to the longest commemorative avenue in the nation.
This is where Katie and Charlie will be part of a commemorative service on Sunday, August 4, to remember those who lost their lives in the August Offensive.
While the Gallipoli landing, commemorated on Anzac Day in April, might be best known, the August Offensive was planned to break the Turkish defences. This included a diversionary attack led by Australians on August 6, 1915, and an attack on The Nek the next morning in which men were mowed down by machine gun fire.
Twenty-seven Ballarat men lost their lives in this offensive and have plaques in the city's Avenue of Honour.
Ballarat High has also learnt Lance Corporal Archibald Anderson Rathie had been a High student before leaving the state to move up north to work as a shearer before the war. He is not formally included in the city or school's honour rolls.
Charlie, who is in year 11, said sharing these stories and others of war were personally important to him.
"A lot of my family's been in the army, including my granddad and he's always been involved in services like this," Charlie said. "It's important to keep all the sacrifices in memory."
The Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour committee has formed a tradition in commemorative services of reading aloud names of men and sharing a little of their stories that otherwise would be a silent plaque in the avenue.
A short service to commemorate the August Offensive will take place at the Arch of Victory on Sunday, August 4, at 11am.
The service will not include a formal wreath-laying but people are welcome to lay a floral tribute after the service.
