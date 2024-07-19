Why we need to work together to keep our kids safe

It's fear that strikes the heart of any parent.
In a world where devices, technology and having immediate access to strangers is changing at frightening speed - how do we keep our kids safe?
And even when parents do all the right things - informing themselves, being proactive and having conversations with their kids - seemingly, it's not enough.
Findings into the death of Ballarat teen Rohan Cosgriff were handed down this week.
Rohan was known as a "compassionate, patient and bright" young teen who loved footy and wanted to become a teacher.
He took his life in 2022, after being extorted by an online criminal as part of a global sextortion scam.
Sextortion has claimed 11 other lives in Australia in similar circumstances to Rohan's over the past decade, according to the Coroner's Report.
In Coroner Audrey Jamieson's findings, she hoped lessons learned from Rohan's death could be used to inform the work of the Statutory Review into the Online Safety Act 2021.
Knowing work is happening to deal with these issues brings some comfort. But the dangers are constantly lingering.
In June, a teen was arrested after explicit, manipulated images of 50 female students at Bacchus Marsh Grammar were shared online.
Earlier this year, cyber safety expert Susan McLean said hundreds of Australian children and teens were falling victim to sextortion and said it would be the number one online issue.
"There's still grooming, cyber-bullying and a whole range of other things, but as far as the criminal side, the volume, the percentage increase we saw last year and the year before - it's off the chart," she said.
Speaking to The Courier this week, Rohan's father Anthony said more education needed to be provided to teens about sextortion, beyond the typical online safety curriculum.
He said it required a coordinated effort to tackle it and was something that needed to be continually talked about and discussed.
"Just talk to your children as much as you can."
Rohan's death and the impact on his family, friends and those who knew him is tragic.
It's a story that every parent of children needs to read.
If there's anything we can learn, it's to empower ourselves to be part of the coordinated effort to tackle it.
- Emily Sweet
