Decision made for new tailings dam at Ballarat Gold Mine

The Ballarat Gold Mine has certainty for the future after a planning decision was made on the construction of a new tailings storage dam near Mount Clear.
Planning permissions were assessed in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) after Ballarat Council approved the project in June 2023.
Mine owner Victory Minerals said in a statement it was pleased with the decision.
The company will now work with consulting engineers to begin the final designs and negotiate with local contractors on the $34 million project.
Tailings dams are used to store slurry left over from processing.
The current storage dam, known as TSF3, is full and the mine needs a new storage facility, called TSF4, to continue operations.
Victory Minerals have about 180 full-time employees and 90 contractors involved daily at the Ballarat mine.
"The decision helps secure [these] jobs," Victory Minerals' statement said.
The VCAT hearing discussed health and environmental impacts of the dam.
"The degree of risks from the proposed works are negligible, being substantially below defined and accepted limits," senior member Ian Potts said in his decision.
Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group opposed the project, concerned about impacts on the surrounding community particularly from the dust gold mines produce.
Group secretary Dora Pearce said they were disappointed with the VCAT discussion.
"I don't think any of us are very pleased or happy about it," Dr Pearce said.
"We must now be reliant on our environmental regulators, the EPA, the Earth Resources Regulator, to make sure that the mine operates safely."
The full decision from Mr Potts can be read here.
