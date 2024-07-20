BFNL Wrap | Injury's mount in Devil of a day for Darley

DARLEY'S premiership hopes have taken a massive hit after a a terrible day at Eastern Oval, both figuratively and literally.
As the rain and wind pelted down, the Devils lost two of their biggest stars, Brett Bewley, pulling out with a quad injury sustained in the warm-up, before young gun Brady Wright was taken to hospital with a punctured lung.
While Bewley looks precautionary, although depending on the severity, he might miss next week's clash with Sebastopol, there's a big chance Wright could be sidelined for the rest of the season after the contest left him in pain..
It was a dirty day all round for the Devils who fell away badly after half time as East Point ran amok, only inaccuracy keeping the game reasonably tight until deep into the third quarter, the Kangaroos running out easy winning 9.20 (74) to 4.0 (24).
East Point always looked in control but never really put the game to bed until the third quarter on the back of the wind. Remarkably Darley was unable to take the ball inside 50 once for the term as East Point controlled the game.
East Point's win as well as Melton's 28-point win over North Ballarat, 6.5 (41) to 1.7 (13), looks to have secured the top two positions for the Kangaroos and the Bloods. The teams are now three games and percentage clear of the chasing pack with just four games to go
At Mars Stadium, Melton's three first quarter goals were enough to open up a match-winning lead as they refused to give an inch in a game of contested wet-weather football.
The upset of the season nearly occurred at Melton Recreation Reserve before with Melton South leading most of the day against Bacchus Marsh before being overrun late in the last quarter.
The Panthers were out by seven points into the last quarter, but the Cobras finally got their game into gear very late, booting five of the last six goals in the game to win by 17 points, 10.9 (69) to 7.10 (52)
Another upset was averted at Clarke Oval where Sunbury overcame a slow start to eventually power away from a young Redan.
So cursed has Redan been this season with injury, the club was forced to forfeit its reserves grade.
But those who took the field for the senior match acquitted themselves well for the first three quarters, with just eight points separating the sides at the last change.
But Sunbury found another gear which has been missing in recent weeks, and pulled away in the last term to win 9.12 (66) to 5.5 (35).
Sebastopol was impressive in the other game in one of its best four-quarter performances of the season, never giving Lake Wendouree a chance in the 11.11 (77) to 3.7 (25) win. Four goals from Adam Forbes was the highlight for the Burra.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.