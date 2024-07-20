CHFL senior match dramatically called off at half-time

A Central Highlands Football League senior match has been dramatically abandoned at half-time with players and umpires suffering signs of hypothermia.
The Newlyn and Springbank encounter at Newlyn on Saturday was called off after the Tigers were facing the prospect of having up to six players unable to continue and all boundary umpires ruled out owing to effects of icy cold, wet, windy and muddy conditions.
Newlyn was leading by 14 points and with the game having completed two quarters, the Cats were awarded the win and invaluable four premierships that go with it.
Incredibly, it is the third time Newlyn has been involved in an abandoned senior match this season.
The Cats' clashes with Hepburn and Buninyong were called off before half-time - resulting in each team involved being awarded two premiership points.
The CHFL has confirmed that AFL Victoria rules state that once a match reaches the halfway point, the scores stand.
Newlyn was leading 2.11 (23) to 1.3 (9), with the Cats kicking a second goal into a stiff breeze against the trend of play just seconds before the half-time siren.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said the Cats had been preparing to resume after half-time when Springbank officials informed them that they would be playing short owing to players being impacted by the cold conditions if the match continued
He said it was also at that time Newlyn learned the boundary umpires had also been forced out of the game owing to suspected hypothermia.
It was from there that consensus was reached to abandon the game.
"I was just looking out the window waiting for the umpires. I wasn't going out before they were out there when their (Springbank's) president came in tell us that they had a number of players with mild hyperthermia and they were going to come out undermanned."
"We were ready. We needed the four points, but they made it clear they were happy to see it (the game) over.
"We'll take it."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said the Tigers' decision had come down to a duty of care and to player welfare.
"We had three out of the game - two by quarter time and another late in the second (quarter)
"They'd come off the field with blue lips. You know straight away."
He said then at half-time it became evident another two or three were showing signs of hyperthermia.
Challis said once it also became evident that the boundary umpires had also been impacted in the same way the decision came down to commonsense.
He said there was no way he was prepared to send players at risk back out into those conditions.
The win ends a three-game losing run for Newlyn and has its up to fifth with four rounds to play.
