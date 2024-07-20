CHFL R13 wrap: Wickers revel in wet to stun Emus

Creswick coach Paul Borchers says an improved mindset laid the foundation for a shock win over Skipton in the Central Highlands Football League on Saturday.
The Wickers held on in a desperate last quarter to get home by two points at Skipton and give the Emus plenty to think about in the lead up to finals.
Skipton has seen a top four finish as a natural progression this season, but those prospects have been significantly dented by Creswick.
Borchers had been unhappy with the way Creswick started against Waubra the previous week - trailing before working its way out of trouble to get the better of the Roos.
"We came to play (this time)."
He said getting a strong start had been a focus of their preparation and the outcome had been an 11-point lead at quarter time and 24-point advantage at half-time, with Skipton kept goalless.
Borchers said they were also suited by the wet, with conditions bringing the teams closer together.
After getting the margin back to 15 points at the last change, the Skipton to surgecontinues early in the final term to clos within a kick.
Borchers said it was a tense time, with Creswick only regaining some ground in the terriitory battle in time-on - doing just just enough to bring up its fourth win of the season.
He said the contributions of Pat Taranto and Aaron Sedgwick, who had vice-like hands, had been vital in combatting Skipton's midfield strength.
The loss drops Skipton from fourth to sixth - the first of four teams on 32 premiershp points.
Newlyn and Hepburn jumped over the Emus.
Hepburn defeated Dunnstown by six-points at Hepburn in another thriller.
The Cats ended a three-game losing run with a dramatic 14-point win over Springbank, with the game at Newlyn abandonedat half-time after up to six Springbank players and four boundary umpires showed signs of hypothermia.
Daylesford maintained a tight hold on a spot in the top four with a commanding 18-point victory over Buninyong at Buninyong.
This leaves the Bombers six premiership points outside the top six and facing a tough task to play finals.
Despite the win, Daylesford lost second position to Gordon, which moved ahead of the Bulldogs on percentage after downing Beaufort by 84 points.
In other matches, top side Bungaree beat Waubra at Waubra by 41 points with a second half surge, Carngham-Linton firmed up its spot in top eight with a 36-point over Clunes at Clunes and Rokewood-Corindhap defeated Ballan by 18 points in a slog at Ballan.
LADDER: BUNGAREE 44 189.53; GORDON 40, 144.82; DAYLESFORD 40, 135.44; HEPBURN 34, 174.85; NEWLYN 32, 164.71; SKIPTON 32, 149.08 ; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32,134.07; DUNNSTOWN 32, 130.38; Buninyong 26, 98.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 112.78; Learmonth 20, 94.02; Creswick 16, 66.05; Ballan 12, 72.65; Waubra 12, 56.96; Springbank 8, 70.33; Clunes 8, 63.72; Beaufort 4, 28.81
Creswick 2.0 4.3 5.3 5.4 (34)
Skipton 0.1 0.3 2.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Creswick: J.Anagnostou 3, B.Plover 1, T.Randall 1; Skipton: M.Gilbert 2, M.Cullinan 1, J.Webster 1
BEST: Creswick: A.Sedgwick, P.Taranto, R.Cox, J.McIntyre, M.Hottes, Z.Gladman; Skipton: P.Graham, D.Phillips, L.Lamb, J.Webster, M.Gilbert, T.Cullinan
Gordon 4.3 7.4 9.10 15.15 (105)
Beaufort 2.0 3.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Gordon: A.Toohey 5, M.Nolan 4, M.Griffiths 2, J.Lampi 2, B.Griffiths 1, J.Graham 1; Beaufort: N.Clark 1, L.Fraser 1, D.Jones 1
BEST: Gordon Seniors: J.Lampi, S.Griffiths, A.Toohey, M.Griffiths, M.Nolan, J.Graham; Beaufort : M.Jenkins, J.McDermott, T.Haase, L.Harris, L.McLinden, J.Appleton
Hepburn 6.8 (44)
Dunnstown 6.2 (38)
GOALS: Hepburn: A.McKay 3, D.O'Halloran 1, M.Banner 1, M.Davis 1; Dunnstown: A.Murphy 1, B.Whittaker 1, W.Henderson 1, C.Tangey 1, K.Dickson 1, J.Leonard 1
BEST: Hepburn: R.Ferraro, J.Grant, H.Rodgers, D.O'Halloran, I.Grant, M.Banner; Dunnstown: T.Wardell, B.Cracknell, M.Tuddenham, P.Britt, J.Leonard, J.Crone
Newlyn 1.9 2.11 2.11 2.11 (23)
Springbank 0.0 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS: Newlyn: M.Phelps 2; Springbank: B.Maher 1
BEST: Newlyn: S.Willmott, D.Wehrung, M.Tilley, D.Fishwick, M.Phelps; Springbank: P.Glanford, J.Maher, J.Simpson, S.Duggan, T.Finco
Bungaree 2.2 3.5 7.5 10.7 (67)
Waubra 3.1 3.1 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Bungaree: J.Mahar 3, S.Butler 2, J.Butler 2, J.Murphy 2, J.Lukich 1; Waubra: D.Jenkins 2, B.Colligan 1, M.Harrison 1
BEST: Bungaree J.Mahar, B.Dodd, G.Trevenen, J.Gallagher, D.Murphy, S.Butler; Waubra: D.Jenkins, N.Moran, A.McPherson, T.Ford, J.Knights, H.Bond
Carngham-Linton- 2.2 6.7 7.10 8.13 (61)
Clunes 1.4 3.4 3.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS: Carngham-Linton: T.Scoble 2, D.O'Brien 2, C.Lloyd 1, J.Foley 1, B.Benson 1, H.Blower 1; Clunes: M.Kasparian 1, N.Clarke 1, J.Robertson 1
BEST: Carngham-Linton: T.Raven, D.O'Brien, J.O'Brien, S.Hopper, C.Lloyd, J.Mcmickan; Clunes: M.Ryan, A.Riches, R.Thompson, C.Newton, J.Robertson, M.Paramonov
Daylesford 2.1 5.4 7.5 7.8 (50)
Buninyong 1.2 1.3 3.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS: Daylesford: A.Panayi 2, T.Lee 2, M.Cummings 1, S.O'Brien 1, C.Molivas 1; Buninyong: J.Rodgers 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Robertson 1, L.Stewart 1
BEST: Daylesford: J.Schroder, A.Panayi, A.Boyse, M.Cummings, L.Johnston, M.Dean; Buninyong: D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, H.Donald, M.Motlop, F.Hunt, H.Givvens
Rokewood Corindhap 4.4 4.4 6.6 6.8 (44)
Ballan Seniors 0.0 2.2 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 2, M.Rivett 1, R.Aikman 1, B.Harris 1, M.Searl 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Fuller 1, R.Bongart 1
BEST: Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, M.Rivett, L.Philp, Z.Priddle, J.Ford, Z.Jenkins; Ballan: A.Mullane, J.Lingard, T.Van Leth, A.Tanner, D.Nielsen, L.Conlan
