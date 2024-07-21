The best local sport photos in Ballarat this weekend

There's been plenty of local sport happening in the Ballarat region this weekend and The Courier has been there to see it all.
This week, our photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford have been on the sidelines capturing all of the action in the soccer and footy.
On the agenda this weekend:
- Soccer -Women's State League 1 North-West: Ballarat City v North Geelong at Morshead Park.
- Football Integration Development Association (FIDA) - Ballarat Bulldogs v Mazenod at White Flat Oval.
- Basketball - Victorian Youth Championship Men: Ballarat Miners v Wyndham at Minerdome
- Football - BFLW: East Point v Redan at CE Brown Reserve.
- Football : BFLW - Lake Wendouree v Carisbrook at CE Brown Reserve.
