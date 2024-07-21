Injury devastation for young Miner, but women progress to semi final

THE Ballarat Miners women have moved on to the second week of the play-offs, but the 14-point win over Eltham has come at a cost after an injury to young star Ella Gordon.
Gordon looks to have sustained a serious knee injury, going down in the second half of the contest, which the Miners eventually took control of,
Teammates rallied around the 19 year-old forward, who joined the Miners this year after completing her first season as a development player in the WNBL for the Bendigo Spirit.
Speaking after the game, Ballarat coach Kennedy Kereama said his thoughts are with Gordon as she waits for a medical assessment.
"(It was) hard not to think about Ella that whole second half as to how she's travelling, how she is and hopefully she's doing okay," Kereama said.
It was the second week in a row for Ballarat and Eltham to take to the court against each other and just like in the last round, the Wildcats were plucky for three quarters before the class of the Miners finally took contorl..
Eltham's Lily Scanlon shot 29 points for the game, but it was the early form of Taylah Wynne that really had the Miners on the hop, shooting 20 points in the first half including six of eight from long range.
It took until the last term for the Miners to finally break the game open, eventually running out winners 97-83.
Miners' centre Alex Bunton sat out of the night's game due to illness, but Kereama said he was impressed with the team's ability to fill her void.
"Not having Bunts on the floor tonight makes it difficult," he said. "So all really stepped up today and played a really good game of basketball."
Chloe Bibby led the way for the Miners with 26 points while Abbey Wehrung continued her brilliant second half of the with 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the game.
"I don't think anyone really embodies wearing a Miners singlet better than she does," Kereama said.
"She represents everything that this club's about and we're really privileged to get to be here on the journey with her."
The victory marks the Miners' 10th consecutive win, but it doesn't get any easier from here with the Miners on the road from now on, starting with a semi-final contest with Knox next Saturday evening.
Ballarat Miners Women 97 (C Bibby 26, A Wehrung 21) def Eltham Wildcats 83 (L Scanlon 29, T Wynne)
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.