No gold for Miners in Frankston, but still time for another dig

After a season of growth, the Ballarat Miners have been shown just how different finals are, eclipsed by Frankston in the qualifying final match-up on Saturday night.
But the rewards of a successful season are still for the taking, with another chance and a home semi-final against a side they match-up well against in the Dandenong Rangers next Saturday night.
It's clear the Blues loom as the team to beat for this year's title, but the Miners will be happy to walk away from the Frankston stadium for the last time, given the two worst performances of the season have been at that venue.
On Saturday night, they were never in the contest, with Frankston slowing down in the final quarter to run out easy 39-point winners, 97-58
Interestingly, the top team in the competition in Mount Gambier also managed just 59 points in their qualifying final defeat to Sandringham as defence took over in both qualifying finals with the Sabres and Blues looking the strongest sides going forward
On Saturday night, the Miners had no answer to Lucas Barker with 24 points (10 points above his average) and five assists for the game, while Lachlan Barker also had a big game finishing with 18 points.
From the Miners', Tyler Rudolph and Luke Rosendale were the leading scorers with 16 and 14 points respectively for the game, but they couldn't get their game into gear throughout as the Blues dominated from the very start.
The semi-final should be a thriller with just two points separating the sides when they met in Round 10. It has been scheduled for 7pm on Saturday night at Selkirk Stadium.
Ballarat Miners Men 58 (T Rudolph 16, L Rosendale 14) def by Frankston Blues 97 (Lu Barker 24, La Barker 18)
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.