The Courier
sport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Review

No gold for Miners in Frankston, but still time for another dig

Rachel Jackson
By Rachel Jackson
July 21 2024 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Rudolph of the Miners in action against former Ballarat Miner Jock Perry in the NBL1 South league match between Ballarat Miners and Diamond Valley Eagles at Selkirk Stadium. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tyler Rudolph of the Miners in action against former Ballarat Miner Jock Perry in the NBL1 South league match between Ballarat Miners and Diamond Valley Eagles at Selkirk Stadium. Picture by Adam Trafford

After a season of growth, the Ballarat Miners have been shown just how different finals are, eclipsed by Frankston in the qualifying final match-up on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Jackson

Rachel Jackson

Journalist

Covering sports throughout the region. Get in touch at rachel.jackson@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0427 157 515.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.