Darley's devil of a day looks set to prove costly, North battling

Last year's Ballarat Football Netball League grand finalists are teetering on the edge of abyss after a disastrous round for both Darley and North Ballarat in the weekend slop.
And as the pair look to rescue their season, the two teams that seem most likely to play off on grand final day, East Point and Melton, have cemented their spots at the top of the ladder, and five weeks out from the end of the season, already seemingly can lock-in a qualifying final against each other.
It was a day to forget mostly for Darley who didn't just lose the game to East Point by 50 points - and if East Point had have kicked straight it would have been much worse - the Devils also lost two of their match-winners.
Superstar Brett Bewley pulled-out during the warm-up after noticing quad tightness, coach Dan Jordan reported the midfield bull could not get power into his kicking with Bewley and the coaching staff deciding to err on the side of caution.
But the biggest injury concern was to young gun Brady Wright who was taken to hospital with a punctured lung. Right now, it looks a season ending injury. Couple that with the fact that Billy Myers was already out and it left the Darley midfield bereft with Luther Baker forced to shoulder the load all day.
Despite the low numbers, Darley was well in the contest at half time, just nine points - in fact nine scoring shots - down. But East stepped on the gas in the third term, not even allowing the Devils to go inside 50 once for the quarter as they took control of the game.
Coach Dan Jordan said he could only remember conditions as bad once in his career. "I played one day like that and I remember my brother got hypothermia from the game, I've seen it before and to be honest I was a bit worried about the boys in the last quarter.
"Sometimes when you get into that position, the four points goes out the window and you just want to make sure everyone's okay.
"We're still in a good position, but we really do need to get some boys on the park now. We've got a couple of come back probably after the bye, hopefully we can just hang in there from here."
And it doesn't get any easier for the Devils next week as they face the resurgent Sebastopol next round.
East Point had a few sore bodies at the end, but coach Joe Carmody could not fault his team, despite the inaccuracy of 9.20 on the day. But next week's bye has come at exactly the right time for the Kangaroos who look primed at top-two finish.
"It was really tough out there but we're happy to play the way we did," he said. "Obviously we knew Darley had a few out, but we were pleased with the way we played, we were able to manufacture goals, manufacture some scores.
"We have some warriors who are really starting to get sore, so to have that week off next week will be great for us. We can re-set for Lakers in two weeks."
It was just as bad a day for North Ballarat who were held to just one goal a 6.5 (41) to 1.7 (13) defeat by Melton.
The Roosters are another team that have been beset by injuries with basically the club's starting midfield all sidelined. And it didn't help that Elliott Lamb was added to the injury list in the defeat with a hamstring.
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney admitted it was a frustrating time with so many stars on the sidelines, but is the confidence was remaining high as the club heads towards a crunch game with Bacchus Marsh.
Melton's Troy Scoble said the start of the match had been paramount to the result, saying the three early goals in the first quasrter pretty much shut the gate on the result.
"We really have had a focus on our starts and we knew how important it would be to make the most of the ball when it was at its driest," he said. "From that point it was just a slog, I think we only had a couple of chance after that.
"It didn't bother me if we had have won by one point, just to come away with a victory in those conditions was a tremendous effort."
Sebastopol did a job on Lake Wendouree, picking up the biggest score of any team on day with 11.11 (77) in a 52-point win.
The game was put to bed early with Sebastopol's Adam Forbes booting three goals int he first 10 minutes to set-up the result.
"Given the conditions, I was thrilled we were able to get 22 shots on the board, I thought we played a terrific game." Burra coach Tony Lockyer said.
The Burra are without question the form team outside the top six, but if they are to be any chance of sneaking into the finals, they will need to get over the top of Darley on the road. The run home looks good however after that with Ballarat, Redan and Melton South to finish.
Another team which has battle an injury curse this season is Redan and it ran out of legs late against Sunbury, going down 9.12 (66) to 5.5 (35). Just eight points separated the sides at the last change, but Sunbury was able to steady in front of a big home crowd to get the points.
The upset of the season was narrowly averted by Bacchus Marsh who finishing strongly to deny Melton South its first win of the year.
The Panthers led at the last change and kicked the first goal of the last term to hold a seven-point advantage, but Bacchus Marsh found another gear when it needed to most on the breeze, booting five of the last six goals of the game to eventually win by 17 points.
