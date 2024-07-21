EV chargers out of action but will it deter car takeup in Ballarat?

Another round of vandalism has put the electric vehicle charging stations next to Big W in Ballarat out of action for at least another month.
It is not the first time the Curtis Street charging station has been unusable because of vandalism since opening in April 2020.
The charging points were out of action in August and September 2023 and residents raised concerns about how long it takes for the stations to be repaired.
The RACV operates the Curtis Street charging points. Energy general manager Greg Edye apologised for the inconvenience for residents and travellers.
The charger screens have been damaged and Mr Edye said in a statement the parts are currently unavailable because the "company who provides them has gone into receivership".
He said they will be upgrading and installing new chargers as well as CCTV for additional security in August, 2024.
The next closest RACV chargers are at the Creswick Goldfields Resort or drivers can use the Plugshare app to see locations of all public chargers, Mr Edye said.
When installed in 2020, Chargefox, who runs the software, told The Courier the location was ideal because of the proximity to public bathrooms, shops and places to eat.
Particularly if the electric vehicle (EV) owner was on a long drive, such as Adelaide, Ballarat would be a good place to stop, charge and spend time in the city.
Karl Jensen, who has worked in renewables for decades, drives his EV to Ballarat on a weekly basis.
Working in heat pump sales, his job takes him across the country and has owned a Tesla for two years.
He said the numbers of charging stations are keeping up with the number of people buying EVs and wants to see attitudes towards infrastructure needs change.
"At the end of the day, most people are going to charge their car from home," Mr Jensen said.
"It's just simply not the case that we need the number of petrol stations that we do for petrol cars, because you've never been able to fill up a petrol car in your garage."
When travelling for work Mr Jensen will choose accommodation that has charging infrastructure, even if it means staying in Wollongong rather than Sydney.
"I think people generally speaking who own EVs do more driving than people did before," Mr Jensen said.
Mr Jensen said he is able to take advantage of cheaper or free electricity at certain times when charging at home.
He said his family is choosing to see more families and driving across the state now they don't have to factor in petrol costs.
