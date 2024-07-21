Darley turn the corner in slippery win over East Point

After a couple of uncharacteristic performances, Darley's A Grade netballers returned to some semblance of form in a solid victory over East Point at a soaked Eastern Oval.
The Devils broke the game open early in the match and never gave the hosts a look in as they cruised to a comfortable 36-22 victory.
It was a game that was dominated by the lashing rain and the wind which made precise play almost impossible, but the Devils were able to put together enough strong passages of play early to break the game open.
Darley Coach Di McCormack was happy to walk away with the four points after two disappointing defeats to challengers Melton South and North Ballarat in the past two rounds.
"It was arctic, it was wet, it was not what you should be playing netball in," she said. "But I thought the game was a fairly high standard and to be honest it's probably really good for us to have some practice in the wet, and coming off last week's disaster, you don't know what you're going to in finals.
"Up until last week I thought we were going pretty good, but last week was probably the worst game we'd played in a long time, but I don't want to take it away from North, but I thought everyone had a collective bad day, the mistakes kept multiplying.
"We had a lot of rotations today, it's good to see they can all inject their style into the game. It's good to know we've got a versatile team.
"We've got Shan (Shannon Blackman) back after she hyper-extended her knee, it's only about her third game, so we are hoping she will just get better and better, I thought she might have been a bit concerned today int he slippery conditions, but she got through it beautifully."
The win keeps Darley in second position and the loss makes it tough for East Point to play finals, despite Redan's narrow loss to Sunbury.
Sunbury held on by 10 goals in a high-quality match at Clarke Oval. It was far from a one-sided match though with Sunbury just doing enough to pull gradually away in each quarter.
North Ballarat continued its good form with a 11-goal win over Melton while Lake Wendouree would have been thrilled with its performance in defeating Sebastopol 38-21.
The upset of the year nearly occurred in the Melton South versus Bacchus Marsh game with the Panthers just doing enough against a vastly improved Cobras line-up in winning 41-35. Melton South led most of the day, but Bacchus Marsh flew home in the last quarter to close the margin.
