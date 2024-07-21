The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Darley turn the corner in slippery win over East Point

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 21 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite the attrocious conditions, Anna Lawley from Darley still had plenty of reason to smile. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Despite the attrocious conditions, Anna Lawley from Darley still had plenty of reason to smile. Picture by Lachlan Bence

After a couple of uncharacteristic performances, Darley's A Grade netballers returned to some semblance of form in a solid victory over East Point at a soaked Eastern Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.