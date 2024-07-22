Grounds for concern after weekend deluge pounds Ballarat ovals

A weekend of soaking rain has left many of Ballarat's finals football venues in a poor state just one month out from the start of the finals.
Eastern Oval hosts the Ballarat Football League women's grand final on August 31, Mars Stadium will host the Central Highlands Football League grand final, as well as the Western Bulldogs round 24 AFL clash with the GWS Giants, and City Oval, which hosts the Ballarat Football Netball League grand final, have all copped a drenching in the past week.
Some are in what some BFNL coaches described at the weekend as 'the worst condition they have seen'.
Ballarat has already received 69.8mm of rain this month, more than the July average of 66mm.
While wet weather isn't necessarily detrimental to the condition of venues, the fact that the wet weather has happened while there is heavy foot traffic on the grounds is what has turned the ovals into a sodden and muddy mess.
Mars Stadium appears to be the biggest concern, considering North Ballarat is scheduled to play Bacchus Marsh next Saturday, followed by two GWV Rebels games on Sunday, meaning five games will be played at the weekend on the showpiece venue.
The Victorian under-15 schoolboys and youth girls football championships are also scheduled to be played at the venue in the week in AFL grand final week as well as at Learmonth. Learmonth itself has its last three games of the Central Highlands Football League at home.
With the amount of traffic the venues could receive over the coming weeks, there is a possibility the City of Ballarat could be forced to reschedule local games or force clubs such as the Roosters and the Rebels to train elsewhere.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said council would monitor all venues this week, but hoped a dry forecast would help the ovals to recover.
"The City of Ballarat ground staff are closely monitoring the condition of all sporting surfaces, which have been placed under strain following sustained wet and cold weather," he said.
"Maintaining the standards of our sporting surfaces can prove challenging during particularly wet winters. As of Sunday July 21, there had been 10 consecutive days of rainfall in Ballarat, totalling more than 56mm of rain.
"With drier weather forecast this week, we will undertake a series of works to present the surfaces in the best possible conditions. We will also continue working closely with clubs to encourage training on drier sections of ovals or modifying training to protect playing surfaces, but at this stage there are no current plans to shift training locations.
"Later this week, we will consider if any matches planned at Mars Stadium this coming weekend can be relocated.
"As of next week, we will also be laying new turf on sections of Mars Stadium and we are confident it will be in its usual elite condition for an AFL match on the final home and away round of the season. "
After Saturday's match between North Ballarat and Melton, both coaches said the ground was the wettest they had seen.
Melton coach Troy Scoble said he was surprised that the ground remained as wet as it did.
"The grandstand side of the ground was under water," he said. "The other side of the ground stayed quite firm and was in reasonable condition, I would have thought, given the weather.
"The water did not drain 1mm for the entire day. There were just puddles everywhere which I have to say I thought was quite strange for an AFL venue.
"I think having three games on there on Saturday really did chop it up, it'll be interesting to see what they do going forward."
Eastern Oval is also likely to need rest at some point given it is the only major finals venue in Ballarat which also hosts cricket.
East Point has two more home matches to come against Lake Wendouree on August 3 and North Ballarat on August 10 before the women's grand final three weeks later..
City Oval largely escaped the weekend's downpour as Redan played away at Sunbury, however, it did host junior football on Sunday. As of Monday the goal squares at each end had been roped off, but the centre remained firm.
Redan also has two more home games to come against Melton South on August 10 and North Ballarat on August 17.
