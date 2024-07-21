CHFL R13 reviews: Daylesford locks in finals, Bombers remain hopeful

LADDER: BUNGAREE 44 189.53; GORDON 40, 144.82; DAYLESFORD 40, 135.44; HEPBURN 34, 174.85; NEWLYN 32, 164.71; SKIPTON 32, 149.08 ; CARNGHAM-LINTON 32,134.07; DUNNSTOWN 32, 130.38; Buninyong 26, 98.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 24, 112.78; Learmonth 20, 94.02; Creswick 16, 66.05; Ballan 12, 72.65; Waubra 12, 56.96; Springbank 8, 70.33; Clunes 8, 63.72; Beaufort 4, 28.81
Daylesford will play Central Highlands Football League finals for the first time since 2017.
The Bulldogs locked in a top eight berth with an 18-point win over Buninyong at Buninyong on Saturday.
This puts a space of 14 premiership points between the third-placed Daylesford and Buninyong in ninth.
While four rounds remain, the Bombers have just three to play owing to a bye - meaning the Bulldogs are out of their reach.
Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said with a finals berth secured, the Bulldogs' focus was now on winning three of their remaining games to ensure a top four finish and a double chance in the first week of finals.
He said getting the win over Buninyong was a "huge" result.
Daylesford broke the game open with a three-goal second term to lead by 25 points.
There was no coming back from there for the Bombers on a day when scoring was difficult.
Jarrad said the Bulldogs had set out this season to get 10 wins - the number they believed was required to finish in the top eight. "Now the aim is the top four."
Daylesford, which was overtaken by Gordon by percentage despite downing Buninyong, has Waubra, Skipton, Clunes and Newlyn to play.
Buninyong coach Shaun O'Loughlin said he could not fault the effort of his players, but conceded Daylesford had handled the wet conditions better.
While it makes the Bombers task of forcing their way into the top eight tougher, O'Loughlin believes they can make it by winning their remaining three games - against Waubra, Skipton and Clunes.
Daylesford 2.1 5.4 7.5 7.8 (50)
Buninyong 1.2 1.3 3.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Daylesford: A.Panayi 2, T.Lee 2, M.Cummings 1, S.O'Brien 1, C.Molivas 1; Buninyong: J.Rodgers 1, D.Micallef 1, J.Robertson 1, L.Stewart 1
BEST - Daylesford: J.Schroder, A.Panayi, A.Boyse, M.Cummings, L.Johnston, M.Dean; Buninyong: D.Micallef, L.Burbidge, H.Donald, M.Motlop, F.Hunt, H.Givvens
Newlyn has dramatically for the third time this Central Highlands Football League season had a senior match abandoned midstream.
The Cats' clash with Springbank at Newlyn on Saturday was called off at half-time after the Tigers and umpires panel were impacted by hypothermia.
Springbank was facing the prospect of having up to six players unable to play on - leaving it short - and all boundary umpires had been ruled out from continuing owing to effects of icy cold, wet, windy and muddy conditions.
Newlyn was up by 14 points and with the game having completed two quarters, the Cats were awarded the win and invaluable four premierships that go with it.
The CHFL confirmed that AFL Victoria rules state that once a match reaches the halfway point, the scores stand.
Newlyn was leading 2.11 (23) to 1.3 (9), with the Cats kicking a second goal into a stiff breeze against the trend of play just seconds before the half-time siren.
The Cats' clashes with Buninyong in round one and Hepburn in round seven were called off before half-time after lengthy delays caused by injuries to players - resulting in each team involved being awarded two premiership points.
Newlyn coach Jarrett Giampaolo said the Cats had been preparing to resume after half-time when Springbank officials informed them that they would be playing short owing to players being impacted by the cold conditions if the match continued
He said it was also at that time Newlyn learned the boundary umpires had also been forced out of the game owing to suspected hypothermia.
It was from there consensus was reached to abandon the game.
"We were ready. We needed the four points, but they made it clear they were happy to see it (the game) over."
Springbank coach Andrew Challis said the Tigers' decision had come down to a duty of care and to player welfare.
"We had three out of the game - two by quarter time and another late in the second (quarter)."
He said then at half-time it became evident another two or three were showing signs of hypothermia.
Challis said once it also became evident that the boundary umpires had also been impacted in the same way the decision came down to commonsense.
The win ends a three-game losing run for Newlyn and has it up to fifth with four rounds to play.
Newlyn 1.9 2.11 2.11 2.11 (23)
Springbank 0.0 1.3 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Newlyn: M.Phelps 2; Springbank: B.Maher 1
BEST - Newlyn: S.Willmott, D.Wehrung, M.Tilley, D.Fishwick, M.Phelps; Springbank: P.Glanford, J.Maher, J.Simpson, S.Duggan, T.Finco
Creswick coach Paul Borchers says an improved mindset laid the foundation for the Wickers' shock win.
The Wickers held on in a desperate last quarter to give the Emus plenty to think about in the lead up to finals.
Borchers had been unhappy with the way Creswick started against Waubra the previous week.
"We came to play (this time)."
He said getting a strong start had been a focus of their preparation and the outcome had been an 11-point lead at quarter time and 24-point advantage at half-time, with Skipton kept goalless.
After getting the margin back to 15 points at the last change, the Skipton surge continued early in the final term to close within a kick.
Borchers said it was a tense time, with Creswick only regaining some ground in the terriitory battle in time-on.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said the Emus had not adapted to the conditions as well as Creswick.
He said the Emus had not been without their chances late, but were unable convert.
Skipton was not helped by the withdrawal of prominent midfielder Jacob Maddock, who had pulled up sore after his first game back from a break.
Creswick 2.0 4.3 5.3 5.4 (34)
Skipton 0.1 0.3 2.6 4.8 (32)
GOALS - Creswick: J.Anagnostou 3, B.Plover 1, T.Randall 1; Skipton: M.Gilbert 2, M.Cullinan 1, J.Webster 1
BEST - Creswick: A.Sedgwick, P.Taranto, R.Cox, J.McIntyre, M.Hottes, Z.Gladman; Skipton: P.Graham, D.Phillips, L.Lamb, J.Webster, M.Gilbert, T.Cullinan
Hepburn has rocketed into fourth position after two weeks ago being eighth.
A sixth win in a row against Dunnstown at Hepburn has given the Burras the frontrunning the battle for a top four finish and the double chance in a qualifying.
They also now have a handy cushion inside the top eight for the first time this season.
Hepburn fell over the line by six points after neither team was able to score in the last quarter.
Hepburn coach Shane Fisher was rapt with the win, which he described as a slog in every way.
He particularly pleased with the way the Burras worked worked their back after Dunnstown started the better.
This was all the more impressive given Hepburn went into the game without a specialist ruckman, with Sean Tighe unavailable owing to work commitments and Tom Brown withdrawing after pulling up sore from the previous week.
Leigh Lovig was called up to help cover the ruck deficiency, while Billy Pedrettti was also given a pinch-hitting role.
In addition, Jack Blackburn broke an arm in the first half.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins was philosophical about the loss.
"It was a flip of the coin. They were tough conditions. We gave it everything."
He felt Hepburn's ability to go forward with greater ferocity was telling.
This drops Dunnstown to eighth as one of four teams on 32 premiership points and half a game away fropm fourth.
Hepburn 6.8 (44)
Dunnstown 6.2 (38)
GOALS - Hepburn: A.McKay 3, D.O'Halloran 1, M.Banner 1, M.Davis 1; Dunnstown: A.Murphy 1, B.Whittaker 1, W.Henderson 1, C.Tangey 1, K.Dickson 1, J.Leonard 1
BEST - Hepburn: R.Ferraro, J.Grant, H.Rodgers, D.O'Halloran, I.Grant, M.Banner; Dunnstown: T.Wardell, B.Cracknell, M.Tuddenham, P.Britt, J.Leonard, J.Crone
Gordon had by far the most emphatic win of the day - beating Beaufort by 84 points at Beaufort.
As expected this lifts the Eagles to second, having overtaken Daylesford on percentage.
Gordon lost Tye Murphy late, but did have Frank Violi, Zack Ryan and Harry Biggs back.
Eagles coach Brenton Payne said he was impressed by Gordon's commitment to restrict Beaufort to one point in the second half.
Gordon 4.3 7.4 9.10 15.15 (105)
Beaufort 2.0 3.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Gordon: A.Toohey 5, M.Nolan 4, M.Griffiths 2, J.Lampi 2, B.Griffiths 1, J.Graham 1; Beaufort: N.Clark 1, L.Fraser 1, D.Jones 1
BEST - Gordon Seniors: J.Lampi, S.Griffiths, A.Toohey, M.Griffiths, M.Nolan, J.Graham; Beaufort : M.Jenkins, J.McDermott, T.Haase, L.Harris, L.McLinden, J.Appleton
Getting through the match unscathed with four premiership points in the bag was enough to please Bungaree coach Ryan Waight at Waubra.
"You can get a little nervous in these games, with conditions tightening things up."
Waubra rattled Bungaree's cage early when kicking with a strong wind.
The Demons squared things up to half-time, but it was in the third term that the ladder leader did the damage - kicking four majors into the wind.
Waubra was only able to add one goals in the second quarter while Bungaree kicked away by 41 points.
Waubra coach Trav Ford said as they had all year the Roos had been much more competitive.
He said their first half was strong
"We kept them guessing and didn't allow them to dictate terms."
However, the third quarter told the story of the day, with Joel Mahar mastering the heavy conditions better than anyone.
Bungaree 2.2 3.5 7.5 10.7 (67)
Waubra 3.1 3.1 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Bungaree: J.Mahar 3, S.Butler 2, J.Butler 2, J.Murphy 2, J.Lukich 1; Waubra: D.Jenkins 2, B.Colligan 1, M.Harrison 1
BEST - Bungaree J.Mahar, B.Dodd, G.Trevenen, J.Gallagher, D.Murphy, S.Butler; Waubra: D.Jenkins, N.Moran, A.McPherson, T.Ford, J.Knights, H.Bond
Carngham-Linton had the win it had to have - defeating Clunes by 36 points at Clunes.
For Saints coach Clayton Scoble it was that simple.
"There was no science to it."
He said would have liked to have seen the Saints convert better in front of goal, but he was happy to take the win.
Carngham-Linton- 2.2 6.7 7.10 8.13 (61)
Clunes 1.4 3.4 3.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Carngham-Linton: T.Scoble 2, D.O'Brien 2, C.Lloyd 1, J.Foley 1, B.Benson 1, H.Blower 1; Clunes: M.Kasparian 1, N.Clarke 1, J.Robertson 1
BEST - Carngham-Linton: T.Raven, D.O'Brien, J.O'Brien, S.Hopper, C.Lloyd, J.Mcmickan; Clunes: M.Ryan, A.Riches, R.Thompson, C.Newton, J.Robertson, M.Paramonov
Rokewood-Corindhap made full used of a strrong win in the first quarter to set up an 18-point win over Ballan at Ballan.
The Grasshoppers made the most of conditions while they were at their best with four goals - the same number that the Blues managed for the day.
Ballan coach Harley Bongart said they rated themselves a real chance, but were unable to get back into the game.
Rokewood-Corindhap 4.4 4.4 6.6 6.8 (44)
Ballan 0.0 2.2 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Rokewood-Corindhap: C.Barrenger 2, M.Rivett 1, R.Aikman 1, B.Harris 1, M.Searl 1; Ballan: J.Kurzman 2, J.Fuller 1, R.Bongart 1
BEST - Rokewood-Corindhap: M.Aikman, M.Rivett, L.Philp, Z.Priddle, J.Ford, Z.Jenkins; Ballan: A.Mullane, J.Lingard, T.Van Leth, A.Tanner, D.Nielsen, L.Conlan
