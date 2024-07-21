Residents react to latest Ballarat Gold Mine decision

It was certainly a classic winter's day in Ballarat on Saturday and conditions for local footy and netball were certainly a challenge. Such a challenge, in fact, that one of the Central Highlands senior football matches was abandoned at half time after some players and umpires suffered symptoms of hypothermia. The Courier's David Brehaut was there, braving the horrendous conditions at the Newlyn v Springbank clash which was live streamed as a part of our weekly CHFL live stream. You can watch a replay of the first half, and see just how bad the conditions were.