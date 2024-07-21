Residents react to latest Ballarat Gold Mine decision

Senior journalist Adam Spencer here with the top stories to kick off your working week.
The future of the Ballarat Gold Mine has become clearer with a decision made on the construction of a new tailings storage dam near Mount Clear.
Our reporter Nieve Walton explores the decision by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) and how local residents have reacted to the news.
It was certainly a classic winter's day in Ballarat on Saturday and conditions for local footy and netball were certainly a challenge. Such a challenge, in fact, that one of the Central Highlands senior football matches was abandoned at half time after some players and umpires suffered symptoms of hypothermia. The Courier's David Brehaut was there, braving the horrendous conditions at the Newlyn v Springbank clash which was live streamed as a part of our weekly CHFL live stream. You can watch a replay of the first half, and see just how bad the conditions were.
In other news, share ride e-scooters will be fully legalised later in the year, but will they remain in Ballarat? We check in with the council to see what comes next for the trial in Ballarat.
Ballarat's women's Miner's side have another reason to celebrate, after progressing to the semi finals in the NBL1 over the weekend. Sport reporter Rachel Jackson has the full wrap of the weekend's clash.
And of course, our sport reporters have a full wrap of round 13 of the BFNL and CHFL / CHNL.
I hope you have a great week.
Adam
