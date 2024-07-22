The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Federal Election

Meet Wes McKnight - Liberal candidate for Ballarat

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 22 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wes McKnight is the Liberal candidate for Ballarat in the upcoming federal election. Picture by Kate Healy
Wes McKnight is the Liberal candidate for Ballarat in the upcoming federal election. Picture by Kate Healy

The new Liberal candidate for Ballarat is filled with optimism as he stares down the barrel of what could be 10 months of campaigning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on the issues facing Ballarat. Something bothering you in the community or want to see change? Send an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.