Meet Wes McKnight - Liberal candidate for Ballarat

The new Liberal candidate for Ballarat is filled with optimism as he stares down the barrel of what could be 10 months of campaigning.
Meet Wes McKnight, former electrician and business owner who dabbles in food tourism with Moon Duck Events.
The McKnights have been in Ballarat for four generations - his family first came to the town in search of gold.
The former business owner ran McKnight Electrical until 2018, when the business went into liquidation after "two bad years".
"It was a really tough period", and the community rallied around him and his family, he said.
In 2012 he was the National Electrical and Communication Association Victorian president and became a life member in 2016 for his service to the field.
Mr McKnight said "small business was close" to his heart and wanted to "bring a focus to the challenges and costs of running a small business" to his campaign.
Mr McKnight said he was looking forward to the campaign and the work ahead of him.
Last year he sold his last business in electrical consulting and after a gap year of sorts he is "re-energized and ready to start" hearing from residents about issues that are important to him.
"I really want to get into Daylesford, Creswick, the broader region around Ballarat .... I want to listen and talk to as many people as I can."
"I'm glad there's 10 months to be honest, there's a long way to go ... the light needs to shine back on Ballarat and that time is going to give us time to do so."
A few years ago, after hearing from contacts in the tourism and hospitality industries that they were struggling, Mr McKnight started Moon Duck Events.
"It was developed ... to highlight the regional food and wine business in Ballarat," he said.
"We run some small events, but it's a sideline gig that might go on the back burner for the next 10 months."
Mr McKnight has been a Rotary member for almost 20 years, and said he was introduced to the volunteer organisation by his family.
He said the work Rotary was doing showed how the cost of living affected residents.
"The Soup Bus demand is going through the roof, the 8000 litres of milk donated this year was barely enough and if you ever need an example of how tough it is in Ballarat right now, it's that," he said.
When asked about what can be done to help with increased costs, particularly when it comes to housing, Mr McKnight said the next few months would be about listening and talking to people.
"My time now listening to the community and talking to people around Ballarat will form how we're going to address the cost of housing," he said.
Liberal senator Sarah Henderson was in Ballarat on July 19, 2024, to announce Mr McKnight as the candidate for Ballarat.
"We are absolutely delighted to have someone of this caliber representing the political party in a seat that we consider has been a letdown for far too long by ... government," Ms Henderson said.
"We believe that he's really going to be that strong voice," she said.
Ms Henderson said the community was going to be at the centre of the Liberal Ballarat campaign.
"One of the things we understand about the importance of representing regional communities is being out in the community, being a true grassroots representative," she said.
"That means, door knocking, phone canvassing, listening ... to really understand the issues that affect every part of the electorate."
An official election date is yet to be called, but will be on or before May 24, 2025.
