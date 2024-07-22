Catherine King reacts to federal campaign starting in Ballarat

Labor Ballarat MP Catherine King said she welcomes what could be a large field of candidates in the next federal election vying for the Ballarat electorate.
Ms King has represented the Ballarat seat in Canberra since 2001.
The election can be held between August 2024 and May 2025, with the last possible date on May 24.
On July 19, the Liberal Party announced Wes McKnight as its candidate.
"Democracy is a wonderful thing ... I welcome the announcement of the first [candidate] from the Liberal Party," she told The Courier.
Before Victorians vote for their federal representatives again, they have the opportunity to elect councillors in October 2024.
Lots of attention is also on the American election at the end of the year.
Despite the world political sphere taking up a lot of space, Ms King said it was important to remember we have an "incredible democracy" in Australia.
"[We've got] a great opportunity every three years to make decisions about how the country is going to be," she said.
Ms King said her focus was on how to help people in the electorate considering cost of living pressures facing everyone.
She pointed to budget measures including tax cuts, energy bill relief and medication price decreases as well as Ballarat projects like the Sebastopol Hub as some of the examples of how she has helped while in government.
"We have had a drought of funding here in Ballarat under the Liberal Party," Ms King said.
"That happens every election campaign, they suddenly say they care. I don't see a lot of evidence for that between elections and certainly not when they were in government."
While we may be 10 months away from an election, Ms King said politics has an effect on almost all parts of your life.
"It's in every organisation that you're a part of and really has such a huge impact on your capacity to do lots, or not do lots, of things, it's why I got involved back in my 20s," she said.
"We make really big decisions that impact how much childcare costs, whether you can get access to paid parental leave, what happens with your superannuation."
News last week of the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump has sparked conversations about the way we have political discussions.
While we have a relatively safe and stable democracy in Australia, Ms King said it was important that people were passionate about a range of issues.
"None of that ever excuses property damage or violence or anything at all. Certainly not the terrible events we saw in the US," she said.
"Over my time I've certainly noticed that the temperature has gone up in recent years. I've experienced that here in this electorate office and I've experienced that a bit on the street.
"It's important for anyone who's in a leadership position to make sure that temperature is kept at a level that allows an open debate to occur."
