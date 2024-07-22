Valuable point for City women as goals rain in BDSA

Ballarat City Women 1 drew with North Geelong Warriors 1
A first half goal from Gillian Bennett was enough for Ballarat City to escape with an important point with a 1-1 draw with North Geelong at Morshead Park on Saturday.
The result against a side ranked two spots above them on the ladder will be a terrific confidence boost for the team after a difficult few weeks, highlighted by a tough loss on the road the week before.
The draw moves City to sixth on the table, now six points clear of the bottom two sides. The important point should give the team confidence for another home match next weekend against the struggling Caroline Springs George Cross.
If City can pick up three points at home next weekend, it should be enough to secure its position in State League 1 for next season.
Ballarat City Men 2 def by Whittlesea United 4
A hat-trick from Whittlesea United striker Marcus Day has consigned Ballarat City to its third straight home defeat, with the club falling to sixth on the ladder.
City were outplayed for much of the contest by the top team, in a game that was played in near freezing conditions, going down 4-2.
Day's hat-trick, one in the 25th minute and two after half time proved too much for City, who's second goal came from a penalty late in the second half.
It's been a disappointing three week for the Ballarat team which has dropped all nine points from three successive home games and now leaves them firmly in the middle of the table after a bright start to the year.
The road trips return next round and it won't be an east task with City to face second placed Brimbank Stallions on the road.
Sebastopol Vikings 1 drew with Laverton 1
It's a seventh draw on the season for the Sebastopol Vikings after Saturday's State League 3 clash ended in a 1-1 draw.
But while there was frustration that Lachlan Wright's first half goal was cancelled out by Andres De La Plaza-Sanchez in the second half, the point on the road against one of the high-flying teams in the competition is a good result.
Laverton proved too consistent when the Vikings played them earlier in the year, so this result should give the team confidence ahead of a massive clash next weekend with Bundoora United.
Bundoora sits just one place ahead of the Vikings on the ladder and should provide a great challenge at St George's Reserve next week.
Ballarat SC 1 def ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria 0
It's been a long time coming, but finally Ballarat has its third win of the State League 5 season with a 1-0 result against ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria on Saturday.
It was Alex Strange who slotted home the only goal of the contest in the first half as Ballarat finally broke its losing streak after a tough four weeks against the top four sides.
The fixture opens up for Ballarat from here and it should use this result as a catalyst for the run to the end of the season. Ballarat has a well-earned bye next weekend before a home clash against arch rivals Bendigo City in two weeks time.
Forest Rangers have moved to the top of the Ballarat District Soccer Association table after a thrilling 2-1 win over VIkings.
And the loss was doubly costly for Vikings who slipped to third on the ladder after Ballarat North United's 4-1 win over Bacchus Marsh.
It was a spectacular first half from Forest Rangers which opened up the game with goals from Michael Lockyer and Liam O'Neil.
Even when Rangers were reduced to 10 players after the red carding of Joseph Walsh, they were were still able to hold their form, maintaining the lead despite constant pressure from the home side.
Ballarat North United's win was set-up by two goals from Alex Worthington with Sam Coxall and Oliver Richardson also scoring.
It was also a big day for Ballarat who ran riot in a 7-0 win over Victoria Park. Mikiyas Stevenson Chamings had a day out for Ballarat, doubling his goal tally on the season in one game, finishing with four balls into the back of the net.
In the women's competition, the number 13 proved lucky for two teams with Ballarat North United and Ballarat each kicking 13 goals in their big wins over Victoria Park and Creswick respectively.
For Ballarat North United, it was five goals to Dayna Archer and four goals to Dannielle Leigh that were the highlights. For Ballarat, it was four goals each to Freyja Niehus and Alison Pym that led the way.
Vikings also had a big win, slamming home eight goals in an 8-2 result over Ballarat White. Salli Mould on fire with seven of the eight goals.
