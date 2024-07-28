Entertainment venue closure an economic loss to Hepburn says council

Hepburn Shire Council has said the closing of a vibrant entertainment venue will have a "negative impact" on the creative industry and visitor economy.
Hepburn Shire acting chief executive officer Dr Karina Lamb said the closing of the Palais Hepburn was a "disappointment".
"Palais Hepburn has been a wonderful asset for our community," she said.
"Reopening just prior to COVID, this venue was an iconic place for musicians, performers, community groups, and local events to showcase and share their work."
Dr Lamb said the council encourages businesses in need of support to talk to the economic development and visitor economy department.
Palais Hepburn manager Richard Fanale announced the closure on social media on July 9.
He cited the state of the economy, increase in expenses, and other unforeseen circumstances as reasons why the Palais was closing.
The venue, which opened in 1924, has been a regional highlight for musicians, performers and artists across Australia.
