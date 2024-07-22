No changes to January 26 events after survey data revealed

After a failed notice of motion, outcry over fireworks, a community survey, and months of work - it looks like no changes will be made to how the City of Ballarat acknowledges January 26.
More than 500 people responded to the City of Ballarat's community call out for what activities should run on January 26, after a survey was developed in response to a notice of motion.
The data from the survey showed most people supported Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander-centred activities to be run on the date, with 29 per cent wanting only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander-centred activities.
But the support was still strong for fireworks, which was mentioned by 112 of the survey responses.
The most common age bracket was 36 to 45 (26 per cent), followed by age 46-55 (21 per cent), while 61 per cent of the respondents were female.
The survey showed 67 per cent of respondents attended a January 26 event.
The most common activity attended was the Australia Day Picnic in the Park, followed by the Survival Day Dawn Ceremony or Survival Day Reflection activities.
There were five recurring events found in the survey responses about how January 26 should be celebrated.
The most commonly suggested event was the inclusion of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander-centred activities. Further analysis showed support for the Dawn Service, with 34 per cent of respondents having positive comments for the event.
The second was fireworks, which was mentioned by 112 respondents, at 22 per cent.
Other suggestions were all-inclusive cultural events, 13 per cent, community picnics, 11 per cent, and no events, 9 per cent.
A summary of the data was released with the agenda for the City of Ballarat council meeting, to be held on Wednesday, July 24.
The officer's report also recommended council "retain the current offering of events and activities for 26 January".
The survey was launched to gauge community opinion on January 26 after a councillor moved a motion to no longer hold January 26 citizenship ceremonies.
The date has become controversial over the years.
January 26 marked the date of European colonisation in 1788.
As it marked the death of tens of thousands of First Nation peoples, it can often be referred to as Survival Day.
In 1994, it became a Commonwealth National Holiday, called Australia Day.
In November 2023, councillor Belinda Coates moved to have citizenship ceremonies moved as a mark of respect to First Nation peoples.
The survey was launched in March and was open to the community via the council's MySay website.
The data collected was "de-identified and analysed by an external, independent evaluator", according to the council document, at a cost of $2600.
"It was important to gain an objective analysis of the data gathered from the consultation process," council community wellbeing director Matt Wilson said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.