BFNL VOTES | How costly could missing this game be for Bewley?

Two of the three contenders for The Courier player of the year award, Josh Guthrie of Sunbury and Matt Johnston of East Point have cleared out after round 13 of the BFNL player of the year award with the pair each picking up maximum votes in Saturday's rain-drenched games.
The votes now have Johnston four votes clear of Guthrie on top of the table, with Brett Bewley, who missed the match at Eastern Oval now six votes off the lead.
It was an interesting round of voting with two players, Cody Chapman of Melton South and Isaac Carey of North Ballarat picking up maximum votes, despite their teams going down.
5 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
4 - Luke Goetz (Bacchus Marsh)
3 - Broden Collings (Melton South)
2 - Jack Kovacevic (Bacchus Marsh)
1 - Jake Owen (Bacchus Marsh)
5 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
4 - Mickitja Rotumah-Onus (East Point)
3 - Tom Conlon (East Point)
2 - Riley Matricardi (Darley)
1 - Jackson Merrett (East Point)
5 - Isaac Carey (North Ballarat)
4 - Simon McCartin (North Ballarat)
3 - Brett McIntyre (Melton)
2 - Jaycob Hickey (Melton)
1 - Jack Walker (Melton)
5 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
4 - Lachlan George (Redan)
3 - Jack Hannett (Sunbury)
2 - Ben Cameron (Sunbury)
1 - Harry Lawson (Redan)
5 - Adam Forbes (Sebastopol)
4 - Tony Lockyer (Sebastopol)
3 - Luke Kiel (Sebastopol)
2 - Bailey Medwell (Sebastopol)
1 - Angus Gove (Lake Wendouree)
47 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
43 - Josh Guthrie (Sunbury)
41 - Brett Bewley (Darley)
32 - Riley Polkinghorne (North Ballarat)
