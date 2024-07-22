Stats show Chapman continuing his great form, but it's a ruck day

The ruck duel between Broden Collins and Luke Goetz proved to be the highlight of a much closer than expected contest between Melton South and Bacchus Marsh.
Premier Data statistics rated both ruck games highly, with Goetz finishing with 60 hit outs to Collins' 57.
Goetz was the highest rated player on the ground with 167 points, however there was no doubt about who was best on ground, with Melton Souths Cody Chapman a stand-out in the difficult conditions.
The interleague best-on-ground continued his brilliant second half of the season with 30 possessions, of which 25 were contested. He also had 13 tackles and 13 clearances as well as nine inside 50s.
Chapman and Collins were the clear stand-outs for Melton South, but it was a more rounded team performance from Bacchus Marsh which eventually told in the last quarter as the Cobras booted five of the last six goals to snatch the win.
What a slog this turned out to be, and just like in the Melton South versus Bacchus Marsh game, it was a day for the rucks as constant stoppages meant there were plenty of ruck contests.
It was Melton's Brett McIntyre that got his hand on the ball most of all with 58 hit-outs, but the best player on the ground statistically was North Ballarat's Isaac Carey who finished the day with 36 disposals and 10 clearances.
Simon McCartin also had a big day for North Ballarat but the next six top-rated players on the ground all belonged to Melton with Jack Walker and Adrian Monitto among the leading disposal winners for the Bloods.
This game was pretty much done at quarter time with the Bloods kicking the opening three goals. And while North Ballarat had plenty of chances late, kicking the last five points of the match, they never seriously looked like threatening to take the win.
The coach said after the game on Saturday that he felt he personally didn't give enough credit to Josh Guthrie and the stats show the blond-headed midfielder was again the stand out contributor to Darley's win over Redan.
The eastern Lions didn't have it their own way against the Ballarat Lions, but with Guthrie leading the way with 45 possessions, they always looked the most likely to get the points.
Interestingly, Lachlan George's 30 possessions were the highest rated performance on the ground, His 11 clearances were key to his 173 points as opposed to Guthrie's 160.
Ben Cameron also proved important tot he Sunbury win, while Redan would have been rapt with the output of Harry Lawson with 23 possessions and 11 tackles.
In the end, Sunbury got the job done, but it still looks a little off its best with a month to go in the season.
It's taken until round 13, but we can officially call it that Sebastopol is back in a big way. And they have Adam Forbes to largely thank for given it the perfect start against Lake Wendouree.
Forbes booted three goals inside the first 10 minutes of the contest to basically put the result to bed almost before the game started.
It was then Tony Lockyer, who is relishing his midfield minutes, Luke Kiel and Bailey Medwell who slammed the door shut on any hint of a Lake Wendouree comeback.
For the Lakers it the usual suspects of Angus Gove and a big game in the ruck from Tom Zampatti with 63 hit-outs that were the best performances.
This week coming looms as the most critical for the Burra with a clash on the road against the injury-hit Darley. Could Sebas make a late run for the top six? This coming game is the one that will determine their fate.
It was pretty clear to anyone who braved the conditions of Eastern Oval on Saturday who the most damaging player on the ground was and it comes as no shock to see East Point's Matt Johnston lead the stats with 39 touches which included 34 kicks, 23 contested possessions and 11 clearances.
Johnston will surely have picked up another three votes in his chase of this year's Henderson Medal and with Brett Bewley sitting the game out, it might be the difference maker come the count night.
Away from Johnston, the day was made for Mickitja Rotumah-Onus with the midfield bull getting 19 of his 21 possessions in contested form.
The key to this game was the midfield dominance of East Point which allowed just 20 inside 50s and only four scores against for the whole game.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.