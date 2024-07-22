The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stats show Chapman continuing his great form, but it's a ruck day

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:59pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Chapman was best on ground in Melton South's narrow loss to Bacchus Marsh.
Cody Chapman was best on ground in Melton South's narrow loss to Bacchus Marsh.

MELTON SOUTH v BACCHUS MARSH

The ruck duel between Broden Collins and Luke Goetz proved to be the highlight of a much closer than expected contest between Melton South and Bacchus Marsh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.