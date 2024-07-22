'Black sheep' in fitness industry prepares to change-up workout scene

THE city's Pilates fitness trend is about to change gears with Ballarat's Matt Nevett preparing to introduce a style he learned about from a former Australian cricketer.
Mr Nevett has been working for more than two years on bringing a Strong Pilates studio to town - now it is less than two months from opening.
The brand has the global rights to the Rowformer and sister machine the Bikeformer, which are like a Pilates reformer with either a rowing-style ergo or exercise bike at the end. The design is to add cardio to the workout.
Mr Nevett first heard about it from his work colleague at the time, Australian all-rounder John Hastings who had been the first to open a Strong Pilates franchise in Melbourne.
This comes as workout diversity in Ballarat has evolved in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.
In the past 18 months or so, women's only gym Fernwood moved into a fresh expansive space in The Courier's former offices on Creswick Road.
Other big movers have included Upstate Ballarat yoga and Pilates studio, which opened in the former Fernwood space, and a new Armstrong Street location for the homegrown Hot Temple's hot spin sessions.
Mr Nevett said Ballarat's fitness scene had changed a lot since he first started investing in plans for this city, but he was confident Strong Pilates was different enough to make a good impact.
"John Hastings had been telling me about it. My now-wife had tried it and I started looking into it more...I though the product would definitely work in Ballarat," Mr Nevett said.
"...I'm confident people will enjoy it - it caters for everyone and there is a good energy in the room."
Strong Pilates co-founder Michael Ramsey said this brand's highest performing studios were in regional areas, such as Geelong or Mildura.
"Ballarat is ready for Strong," Mr Ramsey said.
He said the brand was like the "black sheep" of the fitness industry because there was nothing quite like they were offering, but at the same time there was competition with other fitness models.
The low-impact workout is a model that Mr Ramsey hoped would have people training on it for longer in life, continually finding new ways to push themselves.
In regional and outer-suburban areas, Mr Ramsey started to notice another difference.
"Regional areas are tight-knit communities," Mr Ramsey said. "What people train with us for is the fitness benefits, but also the community element.
"Every studio is so different but everyone is all working together pushing for the similar goals."
He, along with co-founder Mark Armstrong, is a former F45 franchisee who turned to Pilates to rehabilitate and ankle injury. While he "fell in love with reformer", Mr Ramsey said he felt he needed more of a sweat.
Mr Ramsey heard about a Rowformer and jumped on a flight to Los Angeles, in the United States, to learn more and bought the global rights to the machine.
He said there was not a great amount of time spent rowing, but the aim was to get your heart rate up between reformer sequences.
Strong also aims to promote a gender neutral vibe in studios to help entice more men to take up Pilates. This has included the likes of AFL players Travis Boak (Port Adelaide) and Nat Fyfe (Fremantle) as ambassadors.
Strong Pilates is scheduled to open in Howitt Street in mid-September.
