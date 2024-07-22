The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'Black sheep' in fitness industry prepares to change-up workout scene

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 22 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong Pilates co-founders Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong say their brand is like a 'black sheep' in the fitness industry, offering something unique. Picture Strong Pilates
Strong Pilates co-founders Michael Ramsey and Mark Armstrong say their brand is like a 'black sheep' in the fitness industry, offering something unique. Picture Strong Pilates

THE city's Pilates fitness trend is about to change gears with Ballarat's Matt Nevett preparing to introduce a style he learned about from a former Australian cricketer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.