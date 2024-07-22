The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Driver rushed to hospital after power pole crash in Sebastopol

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 22 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

A 23-year-old driver was rushed to hospital after hitting a power pole in Sebastopol in an early morning crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.