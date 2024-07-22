Driver rushed to hospital after power pole crash in Sebastopol

A 23-year-old driver was rushed to hospital after hitting a power pole in Sebastopol in an early morning crash.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Victoria Police spokesperson.
"It is believed a blue Ford Falcon struck a power pole at the intersection of Tait and Linkage streets just after 7.30am," they said in a statement.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing."
The crash follows a "suspicious" car fire in Ballarat East the same morning.
Police said they were called to bushland near Long and Wilson Streets just after 7.30am, where a "vehicle was set alight".
"The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, investigations remain ongoing," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information on either incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
