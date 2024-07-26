The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Snapchat burglar who stole guns and crossbow to spend years behind bars

Alex Dalziel
BH
By Alex Dalziel, and Bryan Hoadley
Updated July 26 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Harris,34, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on July 26, 2024. Picture file
Steven Harris,34, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on July 26, 2024. Picture file

Updated July 26, 2024, 12:15pm

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.