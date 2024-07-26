Snapchat burglar who stole guns and crossbow to spend years behind bars

Updated July 26, 2024, 12:15pm
A labourer who targeted two rural properties near Ballarat and stole guns, ammunition and other weapons will spend years behind bars.
Steven Harris, 34, was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on July 26, 2024, for burgling properties in Scotsburn and Smythes Creek in July 2022.
During these burglaries, Harris and another offender stole various items including a .22 calibre rifle, a Benjamin 357 airgun, a cross bow and a katana sword.
Harris was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of multiple illicit substances.
When sentencing the 34-year-old to a three-year-and-nine-month term of imprisonment, with a non-parole period of two-years-and-nine-months, Judge Daniel Holding said his prospects of rehabilitation were "guarded" as he had committed the offences soon after being released from prison.
"These guns were stolen because guns are valuable on the black market,'' he said.
"Theft of firearms is an especially serious form of theft as it can increase illegitimate distribution [of firearms] throughout the community."
If Harris had been found guilty at trial, Judge Holding said he would have imposed a five year prison term.
Earlier:
Burglars used the Snapchat messaging app to plan break-ins at two rural properties in Scotsburn and Smythes Creek, a court has heard.
One of the burglars, Steve Harris, 34, appeared at the County Court in Ballarat on Monday to plead guilty to charges of trespassing, theft and weapons possession.
The first burglary occurred at about 4.30am on July 22, 2022 at a property in Scotsburn, when the occupant was not home.
Harris and an accomplice entered the house through a rear sliding door and broke into two gun safes at the property.
The pair took a Benjamin 357 airgun, a .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, a crossbow, a compound bow with arrows and a katana sword.
The second burglary took place on July 28, 2022, when Harris and accomplices smashed the rear door of a property in Smythes Creek.
Once inside, the burglars used a wheelbarrow on the property to take a gun safe from the front room, with four rifles inside.
Harris and his accomplices also took a variety of ammunition from around the property - including 12 gauge shotgun ammunition, .22 bullets and .308 Winchester.
The stolen gun safe was later found on public land a short distance from the Smythes Creek property.
At Monday's hearing, details of the police investigation into the break-ins were told to the court.
Harris was arrested by police in Smythes Creek on July 28, 2022, after he was found semi-conscious and drug-affected in a white Toyota sedan.
Police were able to tie Harris to the burglaries through CCTV which showed the same white Toyota travelling in company with other cars to both properties on the nights of the break-ins.
Harris' phone location data also tied him to the break-ins, pinging at cell towers nearby both properties at around the time of the crimes.
Looking through the phone, police were able to find a picture Harris had taken of a hand drawn map of one of the properties
Police also found another photo of the diagram on Harris' phone but with coloured dots added via the Snapchat app to indicate rear entry points to the property.
Photos were also taken of the men in possession of the stolen gun safe and the stolen guns as well as a video of one of the men shooting one of the stolen guns.
None of the stolen guns were yet to be found, the court was told.
Judge Daniel Holding said the photos provided clear evidence for police.
"It seems to be on one level an act of stupidity to provide such cogent evidence after the event," Judge Holding said.
A lawyer acting for Harris said the offending stemmed from an addiction to methamphetamine, and that his client had engaged supports whilst in prison.
The matter was adjourned until Friday for sentencing.
