The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Our People

Meet the man who has helped generations of Ballarat families in the kitchen

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 24 2024 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving business man Malcolm Alexander has built a career helping generations of Ballarat families in their kitchens. Picture by Kate Healy
Long-serving business man Malcolm Alexander has built a career helping generations of Ballarat families in their kitchens. Picture by Kate Healy

BUSINESS man Malcolm Alexander has long quipped he is part of the fashion industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.