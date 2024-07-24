Meet the man who has helped generations of Ballarat families in the kitchen

BUSINESS man Malcolm Alexander has long quipped he is part of the fashion industry.
You can even see his team's parabolic work in the main reception counter in Chadstone - the shopping centre billed as the fashion capital.
Business did not always start so seemingly glamourous for the Realistic Kitchens owner.
Builders used to draft kitchen lay-outs on the back of a bit of plaster and the client would have little say, other than maybe a choice from colour schemes limited by fashion at the time. Colours were typically green and yellow or red and blue in a benchtop, with plenty of timber grain fronts and plywood constructions.
Mr Alexander, aged 72, is in the process of retiring and closing down his business, including a Creswick Road showroom, this July.
His business started out as a joinery but evolved into Ballarat's first registered standalone kitchen specialist, almost 50 years ago.
Mr Alexander said business quickly grew as people found a passion for design.
This has been fuelled in modern times with the boom in reality home renovation television shows, such as The Block and Grand Designs. Mr Alexander said such shows made people more aware of what could be done, but he has also always enjoyed helping realise what could be possible.
"I used to draft out designs by hand and show the client what they were going to get," Mr Alexander said.
"I've always got a lot of fulfillment in people seeing the design and getting what they wanted."
Mr Alexander helped The Courier create kitchen dreams in a popular showdown in 2012 to determine Ballarat's worst kitchen - and offer a $20,000 overhaul. Some submissions were out-dated, others were just plain unfinished.
He knows what it takes to make the best kitchens in Australia, too, having long served on the national kitchen and bathroom executive committee and Australian housing industry association.
Realistic Kitchens has also won the Victorian kitchen of the year, and been runner-up twice, in what Mr Alexander said was a feather in the cap for a regional manufacturer.
Essentials to a good kitchen, Mr Alexander said, were in the lay-out, ergonomics, design (including colour and function) and the quality of the manufacturing finish.
Styles have come and gone and Mr Alexander has seen some an array of practical shifts to the culinary centrepiece in people's homes.
"The big thing that changed the industry was the particle board in melamine for painting...The big advent after melamine was vinyl wrap for shape and pre-finished, instead of painting," Mr Alexander said.
"Things that followed melamine were also European hardware hinges and draw systems. In the latter years, people have become interested in soft close and then it led into more drawers than cupboards.
"I started introducing roll-out drawers 30 years ago. A lot of people were suspect at first but once they started stacking they realised it was ease of use. This also worked out to be a better use of space [than a Lazy Susan], including more drawers that were nice and wide in a cavity."
Mr Alexander said kitchens were a fashion item but he was not sure the long, modern kitchen lay-outs were for the better. Functionally, Mr Alexander has found cupboards and benches within each reach, usually in a U-shape, were always better for the bustling heart of the home.
One modern feature Mr Alexander does appreciate is the use of stone benches. A luxury item about 15 years ago, a number of new stone manufacturers entering the market have made the benches more affordable.
He also made clear new health and safety regulations ensured stone benches were safe for users and workers who manufactured them.
The actual designing of kitchens has also greatly changed for Mr Alexander throughout his career. While he still does not mind sketching, technology has been a game changer.
Mr Alexander sourced his first computer drafting program in 1996. It was a massive outlay for not a lot of convenience. The advent of Microsoft DOS and Windows operating systems helped to revolutionalise his work, often designing within "the finest millimetre".
But there has been nothing like seeing a built model that has helped customers to truly visualise their kitchen potential.
Mr Alexander opened his Creswick Road showroom more than a decade ago with fully functional kitchens, including major appliances, in place.
Most have been sold or auctioned off as Mr Alexander closes up Realistic Kitchens.
He shifts into retirement in the wake of a huge few years with people redeveloping their kitchens in the pandemic years. Most clients have been aged in their 50s, who have been ready to update their kitchens, and also because the business did not work on new homes.
"People were not spending massive amounts on travel," Mr Alexander said. "We were busy but especially towards the latter stages it became difficult going into people's homes and how many workers we could send into people's homes."
The other side of Realistic Kitchens was not about homes but also shop fit-outs.
Realistic Kitchens worked with RACV for about a decade, re-fitting every shop in Victoria.
Mr Alexander and his team would strip the store on a Friday and have it all ready for business by the Monday. He said it was great experience.
More than half a century working in the field has taught Mr Alexander one piece of advice he wanted to offer to all homeowners.
"If people are looking to renovate their kitchen, find a joiner or cabinet-maker in Ballarat where you get service for what you want as opposed to mass produced," Mr Alexander said. "You can have far greater in-put and know-how for your needs."
Mr Alexander plans to spend retirement enjoying more time with grandchildren and his community pursuits, such as Apex.
He has one major plan sketched out that he was looking forward to getting stuck into. Mr Alexander has renovations of his own.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.