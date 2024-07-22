'How much for a cube?': Former athlete coordinating Ballarat drug deals

A former professional polo player who suffered a career-ending injury has appeared in court after coordinating multiple drug deals across Ballarat.
Mark Keyte, 39, appeared via video-link from custody in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 22, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to a series of charges related to drug trafficking.
The court heard on August 18, 2022, police searched Keyte's home and found several ziplock bags containing cannabis, methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as stolen items, including a trailer and vehicle registration plates, in the 39-year-old's shed.
During the search, officers also seized an iPhone belonging to Keyte, which he used to correspond with a drug dealer known to Ballarat police.
Analysis of the phone found numerous text messages sent and recieved by Keyte which related to drug deals.
One text asked the 39-year-old, "any chance of a g?" To which he replied "Yeah bro".
In another message, Keyte specified a price of $2200 when asked "How much for a cube?"
During these offences, the ex-polo player was on bail for other matters, and did not follow his reporting conditions.
Earlier this year, Keyte was also sentenced to a 16 month term of imprisonment for perverting the course of justice, for which he was released on time served.
The 39-year-old's lawyer Ashlea Addamo said her client had been dealing drugs to fund his personal habit, and the offences were not a serious example of drug trafficking.
This was disputed by magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz, who said Keyte had possessed twice the trafficable amount of one drug.
Ms Addamo also told the court about Keyte's personal background, which included being brought up in a family of polo players.
Keyte's parents run a polo club in the Ballan area, and his father was an ex-professional player turned polo referee.
After attempting to follow in his father's footsteps, Keyte's career as a professional player was cut short by a serious knee injury.
The court heard Keyte then started drinking more and began using drugs for the first time.
Ms Addamo said when released, Keyte would move back to his parents' property and would work at the polo club as a groundsperson.
Ms Mykytowycz adjourned the matter until August 5 for further plea submissions and sentencing.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.