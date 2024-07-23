'Oxymoron': Man denies being sovereign citizen as magistrate rules on driving offences

A man who denied being a sovereign citizen and insisted he be referred to as ":Jon:" has escaped with a reduced fine after a magistrate was unable to determine his financial circumstances.
During a hearing for Jonathon Treverton in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on July 22, 2024, a man who sat in the front row said he did not identify by that name and instead was called ":Jon:".
The man, who has a white beard and long white hair, was surrounded by a group of about 15 to 20 associates while in court, and wore a T-shirt which was labelled "plenipotentiary Judge".
A plenipotentiary is a term usually used to refer to diplomats who have powers of independent action in foreign states.
But, when referred to by magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz as a sovereign citizen, the man denied this label.
"I'm not [a sovereign citizen] it's an oxymoron in itself," he said.
":Jon:" also described the court proceedings as "nonsense", and attempted to rely on Western Australian court rulings as a way of stopping the matter from proceeding ex-parte, which is when a judge makes a decision without all parties being present.
Police allege Treverton committed several driving offences between 2023 and 2024 in the Lake Goldsmith, Beaufort and Smythes Creek areas.
These alleged offences included speeding, failing to stop on police direction, driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle, and were the subject of a July 12, 2024, contested hearing.
During Monday's proceedings, Ms Mykytowycz found Treverton not guilty on two counts of speeding and one charge of failing to stop on police direction, but found him guilty of a separate charge of failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving an unregistered vehicle.
She said police did not have enough evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt Treverton had been the driver of the car involved in one incident, while on another occasion, she said officers could not prove they had been within two kilometres of Treverton when recording him as travelling at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone.
Treverton was convicted and fined $1000 and banned from driving for six months.
Ms Mykytowycz said this fine was lessened as Treverton had not attended court.
"I'm keeping that fine reduced because he's not present in court," she said.
"I don't know what his financial circumstances are [and] how he can pay it off."
After the verdict was handed down, the man known as ":Jon:" applied for a recording of the hearing for his own "court of record".
This application was denied by Ms Mykytowycz.
"I don't recognise your court, I refuse that," she said.
