Grounds for concern with Ballarat finals football venues in poor state

It's Emily Sweet here, managing editor of The Courier with the top stories for Tuesday from our newsroom.
With just weeks until footy finals begin, the weekend of heavy rainfall has left many of Ballarat's football venues in poor condition.
Sports reporter Greg Gliddon says Mars Stadium appears to be the biggest concern but also spoke to coaches about the condition of Eastern Oval and City Oval, all due to hold key matches.
Some Ballarat Football Netball League coaches described the condition of them at the weekend as "the worst" they have seen.
See the photos, and what the City of Ballarat had to say, in Greg's story below.
Meanwhile, Victoria's public hospital lobby says the state government is seriously endangering its plans to reshape the health system by slashing hospital budgets.
Our state correspondent Ben Silvester reports that Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas is soon to decide whether to amalgamate health services across Victoria, but has just slashed hospital budgets in a bud to control the Health Department's spiralling finances.
And ahead of this week's council meeting, Alison Foletta reports that no changes will be made to how the City of Ballarat acknowledges January 26.
More than 500 people responded to the council's call for input into what should run on January 26.
You can read those stories, and more, below.
Thanks for reading,
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.