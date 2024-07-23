The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Fire at abandoned Wendouree home under investigation

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated July 23 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned house in Wendouree in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2024. File picture by Adam Trafford
Firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned house in Wendouree in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23, 2024. File picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward following a fire at an abandoned house in Wendouree.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AS

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.