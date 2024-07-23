Fire at abandoned Wendouree home under investigation

Ballarat police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward following a fire at an abandoned house in Wendouree.
Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA crews were called to the scene off Wattle Avenue, about 12.40am on Tuesday, July 23.
"Crews quickly attacked the fire, bringing it under control within five minutes of arrival," an FRV spokesperson said.
"Firefighters then handed the scene to Victoria Police to investigate."
A Victoria Police spokesperson said no one was inside the home at the time and there were no injuries.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and police are treating it as suspicious," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Meanwhile, there were no injuries reported after a multi-car crash in Redan about 8am.
The crash the corner of Skipton Street and Latrobe Street forced traffic down to one lane while the scene was cleared.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.