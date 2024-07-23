Sturt Street blitz: Child found in backseat of hoon's car while doing skids

Undercover officers were used to bust hoons in the Ballarat CBD as part of a Highway Patrol blitz responding to community concern about dangerous drivers.
An operation by Ballarat Highway Patrol saw officers on foot and on the road in the CBD area between Thursday, July 18 and Saturday, July 20.
Across the multi-day operation, police handed out 122 penalty notices for offences including speeding, dangerous and impaired driving.
Among those caught were two hoon drivers, allegedly caught doing skids - one having a 12-year-old child in the car with them.
Police also impounded eight vehicles, detected two drunk drivers and issued 23 defect notices.
A 32-year-old Sebastopol man was intercepted by police on Grenville Street after allegedly deliberately losing traction to his vehicle.
The man was also travelling with two passengers including a 12-year-old and an 18-year-old. He was charged on summons and had his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1425.
A 22-year-old Wendouree man was intercepted by police on Curtis Street after allegedly deliberately losing traction to his vehicle.
The probationary driver was charged with improper use of a motor vehicle, and had his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1425.
A 36-year-old Canadian man was intercepted by police on Lydiard Street after his car was illegally parked.
Following a roadside breath test, the man returned a positive blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .062. He received a penalty notice, including an $800 fine. His licence was also suspended for six months.
The road blitz comes after fed up residents on Sturt Street released video showing a confrontation with hoons out the front of their home.
"They treat it (Sturt Street) like it's a drag race strip," the man said.
"My family and I have been subjected to a relentless parade of hoons driving down our street dangerously and at great speeds at all hours of the evening and night."
Ballarat police tasking and coordination manager Andrew Brady said the weekend's operation had "strong results" and hoped drivers nabbed during the blitz would think twice before hooning.
"We also issued eight impounds. That is eight cars that are off of the roads for 30 days. That separately attracts a $1425 fine as well, so that is a massive cost and hopefully a learning opportunity for those drivers."
He hoped the operation sent a message to Ballarat's hoons about the perils of dangerous driving.
"So far this year we have lost nine lives on the roads within the Ballarat region. That is an 80 per cent increase from this time last year. They are not just stats, they are real people, they are members of the community, they are friends, work colleagues, our neighbours," Inspector Brady said.
"It is not a bit of fun. Driving down our CBD and through our suburban streets, at the time it might seem like a bit of fun driving with your friends, but one poor decision can impact yourself, the safety of your passenger, or any other road user in the area. That poor decision making has got to stop."
