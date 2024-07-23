Heritage advisors helping council with Hill Street bridge repair

Heritage advisers have been called in to help the repair of a damaged historic balustrade in the centre of town.
The metal balustrade on the Hill Street bridge, near Kilderkin Distillery, was damaged by a car in late-May, and has since been sectioned off by temporary fencing panels, with police tape still visible.
Restoration of the balustrade may take longer than initially thought however, with the council engaging heritage groups to investigate the history of the metal barrier.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said engineers were assessing the viability of removing the iron work for repair, in line with heritage standards.
"It is not yet known if the entire balustrade will need to be replaced or if the existing infrastructure can be repaired. To ensure public safety, temporary fencing will remain in place while works are undertaken.
"With support from the City of Ballarat heritage advisers, we are also continuing to investigate and seek more information regarding the bridge's history.
"There is some evidence of an original timber bridge, without the balustrade, dating back to the 1880s.
"We will seek further information on the history of the bridge before committing to any works."
The exact timeline of the project is not yet known, with further meeting between council engineers and heritage advisors to take place.
It comes as the council forks out an extra $4.7 million for the Bridge Mall redevelopment project, after the uncovering of the 1871-built brick and steel Yarrowee River bridge.
The historic bridge was found in a much more "corroded" state than initially expected, and the extra funding would cover replacing the bridge, removing asbestos, consultant fees, as well as including a 10 per cent contingency if anything else is found.
