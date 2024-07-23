More wild weather on the way for the region

Areas east of Ballarat are warned to take precautions ahead of forecasting damaging winds on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds in the Central, South-west, North Central and the Wimmera parts of Victoria as a strong cold front moves into the state from South Australia.
The Grampians, Otway Ranges, Macedon, Central Ranges, northern Melbourne suburbs are forecast to cop "damaging wind gusts, with peak gusts of around 100 kmh ..." from early on Wednesday, July 23.
"These damaging wind gusts are expected to ease early on Wednesday afternoon, but are expected to redevelop and extend eastwards overnight Wednesday into Thursday," the warning said.
"Locations which may be affected include the Grampians, Otway Ranges and Apollo Bay, Macedon and Central Ranges, Bacchus Marsh and northern Melbourne suburbs."
Although the warning does not include Ballarat at this stage, the city is forecast for a sunny, but windy top of 13 degrees on Wednesday, before rain returns on Thursday.
Between three and nine millimetres of rain is forecast, adding to an already wet July.
More than 70mm has been recorded at the Bureau's rain gauge at Ballarat Airport, making it the wettest July since 2021.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
