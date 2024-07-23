Hepburn Shire councillor resigns and leaves 'extraordinary vacancy'

Residents in the north of the Hepburn Shire will not have a council representative for the next three months, after a councillor resigned.
Cr Juliet Simpson's resignation from the shire came into effect on Monday July 22.
She was elected to the Holcombe Ward in 2020, which covers areas north of Mount Franklin, Wheatsheaf and Glenlyon.
At the end of 2023, Ms Simpson was elected as Deputy Mayor and has been part of the Audit and Risk committee, Mineral Springs Reserve advisory committee and the Heather Mutimer International Women's Day Honour Roll advisory committee during her time on council.
Cr Simpson comes from a sheep farming family, who have lived in the area for four generations.
In 2020, a number of new councillors were elected to the Hepburn Shire council, winning against the then deputy mayor John Cottrell.
During her time, Cr Simpson has been outspoken on issues surrounding fiscal responsibility and how much is spent on outside projects such as tourism advocacy boards.
She has also voted against projects like a micro-abattoir in Eganstown, the controversial sky barrels project and music festival planning and consultation.
Victorian council elections will be held on October 26 2024.
Because elections are only three months away there will not be a by-election for the position.
Hepburn Shire acting chief executive Karina Lamb said the resignation "creates an extraordinary vacancy" but will remain vacant until the elections.
"Council would like to thank Cr Simpson for her dedication and service to the community throughout her term, and wish her the very best for the future," Ms Lamb said.
Residents in the Holcombe Ward have been "encouraged" to contact Hepburn mayor Brian Hood.
Residents have until August 7 to change their address with the Victorian Electoral Commission for the upcoming council elections.
