'On the world stage': 'Phar' Jack Jenkins is heading back into battle

MIXED Martial Arts fighter Jack "Phar" Jenkins will make a return to the octagon in the UFC 305 to be held in Perth this August.
In his last fight against Chepe "Machine Gun" Mariscal in Sydney, Jenkins sustained an elbow dislocation.
This will be his first fight back since the injury.
"I always say being a fighter, you never get over one injury, you just get to a point where another injury hurts more and you forget about the last one," he said.
"So I got to a point where I got another niggle and then I haven't thought about my elbow again since."
The former St Patrick's College student is in a training camp, alongside the likes of Ballarat's Harry Webb, a professional MMA fighter known as the "Human Highlight Reel". They train intensively for up to five hours per day.
"I don't really have a balance when I'm in fight camp," Jenkins said. "So I kind of try and treat it in seasons."
"Right now I'm in a fight camp season so I really lock in and I don't see my friends, I don't really see my family, I don't go out much.
"My poor girlfriend, we don't even get to go out for dinners very often or anything like that.
"But then once I've had a fight and you get the results that you're looking for, I can have a few weeks where I do get to enjoy those things."
Dependent on their schedule, most UFC athletes only fight about three times per year - and that's when everything is going to plan.
While he completes most of his training in Melbourne, Jenkins still has strong ties to his community back at his hometown in Bacchus Marsh, which has been an important part of his journey over the years.
"I used to work at the pub, all my dad's friends and my mum's friends and aunties and uncles always chipping in and doing what they could to help me on the way up," Jenkins said.
"And then obviously just having the support of the community and people being able to buy tickets and come watch fights when I was on the local scene.
"All that sort of stuff helped me be able to sustain myself and get to the point where you're on the world stage with the UFC."
While no athlete revels in being injured, Jenkins said the silver lining to his recovery was being able to spend more time with friends and family.
"That was the only thing that kept me going was the fact that I could make up for the time with doing social things and the things that I enjoy to do," he said.
When he's not busy training, Jenkins enjoys going for a hit at the golf course and getting down to the racetrack.
"I'm a huge sicko for the horse races," he said.
So much so that when he was at school, Jenkins completed work experience strapping horses at Tracey Holland's farm in Ballarat.
Jenkins' passion for the races ties in with his nickname 'Phar Jack', which was sparked from a comment made by his coach at training session when he was about 15 years old.
"I was the only kid there and we were going and going and going and eventually people start to drop off as the rounds go," he said.
"And then after an hour and a half or so, I was sort of the only person left and I had my hand up like, does anyone want to go again?
"My coach said, mate, you're like Phar Lap, you just don't stop."
After his coach's comment, Jenkins remarked that Phar Lap sounded like Phar Jack and the name has stuck with him throughout his career.
The UFC is billing for Jenkins to take on Canadian Gavin Tucker on August 18, but Jenkins said he has been ready to go since March or April.
"The UFC being conscious of the fact that they were coming back to Australia wanted us to wait," he said. "Because obviously they like their marquee Australian fighters to fight on Australian cards as opposed to taking me over to America."
Each fighter has their own style, and Jenkins said his X-factor comes from his leg-kick - he has broken five of his opponents' legs in his career so far.
"I kind of go into the fight with my opponent knowing that if they get kicked in the leg a couple of times that they're gonna be in trouble," he said. "Which starts me on the front foot."
Jenkins will be making a return to the stadium in Perth where he made his career debut, a moment he dubs one of his career highlights.
"I fought in Vegas and I fought in Florida and there's nowhere like Perth for a fight," he said. "It's the best fight city in the world."
