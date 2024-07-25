The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lovely period home in Canadian

By Feature Property
July 25 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lovely period home in Canadian
Lovely period home in Canadian
  • 209 Clayton Street, Canadian
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $490,000 - $520,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Dominic Morrison 0409 557 461
  • Inspect: By appointment

This weatherboard home is positioned just off Main Road, close to Sovereign Hill, the CBD and Lake Esmond on a 468 square metre (approx.) block.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.