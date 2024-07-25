Lovely period home in Canadian

This weatherboard home is positioned just off Main Road, close to Sovereign Hill, the CBD and Lake Esmond on a 468 square metre (approx.) block.
It is blessed with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light streaming through the large windows.
Three generous bedrooms have built-in robes and storage, with the main bedroom also including an ensuite.
The open hall leads to a large bathroom and separate laundry, with access to the remote controlled double carport.
The open kitchen and dining includes an island benchtop and ample storage space, while the lounge has a split system and central heating.
The rear of the property includes a large decked area and a low maintenance yard, perfect for entertaining guests or family.
