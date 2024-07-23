Ballarat police blitz nabs 122 drivers in CBD

It's Emily Sweet, managing editor of The Courier with today's top stories from our newsroom.
Police have fined 122 drivers in Ballarat after undercover police were used to nab hoon drivers in the city's CBD.
It was part of a Highway Patrol blitz, responding to community concern about dangerous drivers.
Reporter Alex Dalziel says among those caught were two hoon drivers, allegedly caught doing skids and one having a 12-year-old child in the car with them.
Meanwhile, in court, a hoarder with a "curiosity and attraction" to weapons has been sentenced over drugs and weapon possession in the Victorian County Court.
A police search of Christopher Delaney's Morrisons property in May last year found a "large variety" of contraband including air rifles, imitation "gel blaster" guns, firecrackers and cannabis plants.
Finally, batten down the hatches, with a severe weather warning issued for damaging winds today, east of Ballarat.
The Grampians, Otways, Macedon, Central Ranges and northern Melbourne suburbs are expected to cop damaging wind gusts, with peak gusts around 100kmh from early this morning.
You can read those stories and plenty more, below.
We'd love to hear your news tips, by replying to this email.
Thanks for reading.
- Emily Sweet, managing editor.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.