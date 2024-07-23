The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Michelle Payne brings down curtain on riding career

Updated July 24 2024 - 11:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Payne and 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance with Rachel Griffiths, the director and produicer of the movie "Ride Like A Girl". Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Michelle Payne and 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance with Rachel Griffiths, the director and produicer of the movie "Ride Like A Girl". Picture by Lachlan Bence.

A riding career which began with a win on debut and peaked with an historic Melbourne Cup victory is over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.