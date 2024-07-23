Michelle Payne brings down curtain on riding career

A riding career which began with a win on debut and peaked with an historic Melbourne Cup victory is over.
Michelle Payne has ridden in her last race - handing in her jockey licence to put her full focus on training from her Ballarat base.
Payne retires with 722 career wins, including five group 1s.
In a perfect start the then 15-year-old saluted with her first race ride on Reigning, trained by her father Paddy, in Ballarat on Saturday, February 12, 2001.
She had her last ride on Pop Quiz at Pakenham on March 7 this year.
Her last win came on Smokin Princess on August 7 last year where out all started - in Ballarat.
For all that she achieved, it will be the first Tuesday in November at Flemington in 2015 that will always stand above the rest - the day she became a "Queen of the Turf" of world renown by becoming the first female jockey win the Melbourne Cup.
Payne combined with the Darren Weir-trained Prince of Penzance that memorable day to rewrite the history books.
Payne gave notice in last year's spring carnival that she planned to retire from race riding in mid-2024.
The racing season concludes on July 31.
The next phase in her career is expected to be forming a training partnership with her brother Patrick, who is based at Plumpton, and even possibly with another brother Andrew, who has his stables in Ballarat.
The youngest of 10 children, the Loreto College student was the eighth sibling to embark on a career as a jockey.
The Courier's David Brehaut was at Dowling Forest on the day Payne made her winning debut.
He wrote at the time:
Paddy Payne senior had admitted to being a little nervous seeing his "little" girl finally in the thick of the action, but at the same time confident she would ride Reigning well given her knowledge of the horse.
He was the first to greet his daughter as she returned to scale.
There was no need for words. All they needed to do was exchange smiles. That said it all.
The scene had been a little more robust minutes earlier.
Full of anticipation, the crowd erupted into applause and cheers as it became clear over the closing 200m that Reigning would score.
Racegoers, including many of Payne's school friends, lined the fence as she returned to the mounting yard.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.