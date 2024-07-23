BFNL surprise call: coach to call it quits at end of season

A Ballarat Football Netball League senior coach is stepping down at the end of this season.
Ballarat Swans posted on their Facebook page tonight (Tuesday, July 23) that Chris Maple will not be going on in the role.
"Our head coach Chris Maple has informed our playing group, staff and volunteers that he will not be seeking re-appointment as senior coach at the end of this season after two great years developing our young talented team.
"While we are disappointed to lose Chris from this role, we are super excited to announce that Chris will continue at the Swans in 2025 in a new role focusing on supporting our junior coaching group and talented junior players.
"The club has been actively pursuing potential coaches and will take its time in finding an appropriate replacement."
Long-time Ballarat-based Maple took up the Ballarat job after it was left vacant by Joe Carmody, who has since moved to East Point.
Maple joined the Swans after a lengthy stint at the Western Bulldogs in the AFL, where he was a long-time match-day right-hand man to senior coach Luke Beveridge.
He coached Tatyoon in the Mininera District league, Buninyong to its only CHFL premiership in 2002 and also North Ballarat Rebels before progressing into the Bulldogs' VFL and AFL programs.
Maple worked on the expansion of the Bulldogs' development program after holding the position of development manager, and was named the AFL Development Coach of the Year in 2013.
He led the Footscray Bulldogs to the VFL premiership in 2014 and in late 2014 was promoted to the position of head of development.
He acted as a match-day assistant coach in the Bulldogs' 2016 AFL premiership triumph and went to fill roles including general manager of football.
Maple led Ballarat to five wins and ninth last year and has the Swans in sixth and in a position to play finals this season.
